Ducati Hypermotard 950: What To Expect

Ducati India will be launching the new Ducati Hypermotard 950 on June 12, 2019. The Hypermotard 950 is a supermoto model, with the ergonomics and chassis of a dirt-focussed bike, but with the performance and soul of a sportbike. The Hypermotard 950 will replace the Ducati Hypermotard 939, with a revised engine, new chassis and suspension and updated electronics package. The Hypermotard 950 packs more performance from the updated engine, is lighter than the 939, and also gets some cosmetic updates. Here's what you can expect from the new Ducati Hypermotard 950.

Revised Engine

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 gets a revised 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine with new pistons, a higher compression ratio, new exhaust cam profile, new 53 mm throttle bodies and revised engine mapping. The engine puts out 114 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. As much as 82 per cent of the torque is available at 3,000 rpm, and 88 per cent of it is available from 5,000-9,000 rpm. The magnesium cylinder heads reduce weight by 1.5 kg, and the engine is mated to a six-speed transmission which now gets a hydraulic slipper clutch which offers a lighter feel on the clutch lever as well as avoiding wheel lock-up under hard braking.

Cycle Parts

The 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 is lighter by 4 kg and gets a new suite of electronics

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 gets a new trellis frame and updated suspension as well, and with lighter components, the Hypermotard 950 gets a 4 kg weight reduction from its predecessor, the Hypermotard 939. The standard Hypermotard 950 weighs 200 kg, while the Hypermotard 950 SP weighs 197 kg. The standard Hypermotard 950 gets a fully adjustable Marzocchi front fork with 170 mm of suspension travel and a Sachs rear monoshock offering 150 mm travel. The Hypermotard SP gets an Ohlins front fork which offers more suspension travel (185 mm) and the Ohlins monoshock rear also offers more travel (175 mm).

Styling and Features

The Hypermotard 950 is a focussed and purpose-built motorcycle built for a fun outing on the street, as well as the occasional track duty

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 gets a slightly sharper design, with an aggressively styled headlamp which now gets LED DRLs. The new Hypermotard 950 uses twin underseat exhaust end-cans and now gets a full-colour TFT instrument panel. The electronics package includes three riding modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), along with wheelie control and traction control. Brembo 4.32 Monobloc calipers handle braking duties, and the Ducati Hypermotard 950 gets a 6-axis IMU-fed Bosch Cornering ABS Evo.

Price

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is lighter, gets Ohlins suspension, Marchesini forged wheels and standard quickshifter

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the Aprilia Dorsoduro in India. The bike will be manufactured in Ducati's Thailand plant and sold in India. The top-spec Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP will be offered on special orders and will be brought in directly from Ducati's Borgo Panigale factory. Needless to say, the 950 SP will be more expensive compared to the standard Ducati Hypermotard 950.

