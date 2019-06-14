Ducati Hypermotard 950: All You Need To Know

The new Ducati Hypermotard 950 was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show and after 8 months, it finally makes its way to India. The prices for the Hypermotard 950 start at ₹ 11.99 lakh. The Hypermotard 950 will replace the Ducati Hypermotard 939, with a revised engine, new chassis and suspension and updated electronics package. The Hypermotard 950 packs more performance from the updated engine, is lighter than the 939, and also gets some cosmetic updates. So here's everything you need to know about the new Ducati Hypermotard 950.

Engine

(The 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 is lighter and gets an updated engine, new chassis and electronics)

The biggest update is the new 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine. It gets new pistons, higher compression ratio, new exhaust cam profile, new 53 mm throttle bodies and revised mapping. The engine pumps out 114 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. Ducati says that as much as 82 per cent of the torque is available from 3,000 rpm onwards and 88 per cent of it is available between 5,000-9,000 rpm. The magnesium cylinder heads reduce the weight of the engine by 1.5 kg. The six-speed transmission is new too and it gets a hydraulic slipper clutch making shifting easier.

Design & Features

(The 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 is lighter by 4 kg and gets a new suite of electronics)

Along with the engine, the Hypermotard 950 gets sexier design too. The headlamp is aggressively designed and gets new LED daytime running lights. Plus, the motorcycle gets a new set of twin-underseat exhaust which looks really cool. New features include a full-colour TFT instrument screen and then, there are riding modes to choose from, which are Sport, Touring and Urban along with wheelie and traction control. Ducati has also equipped its new Supermoto with a 6-axis IMU cornering ABS from Bosch.

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The Hypermotard 950 gets a new trellis frame along with updated suspension and lighter components. This results in weight reduction of 4 kg over the previous model at 200 kg. The sportier, higher-spec Hypermotard SP is a further 3kg lighter at 197 kg. The front end gets a fully adjustable Marzocchi USDs and 170 mm of suspension travel while the rear gets a Sachs monoshock at the rear with a travel of 150 mm. The SP version gets Ohlins suspension at both ends with even more suspension travel of 185 mm (front) and 175 mm (rear).

