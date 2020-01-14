New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Global Sales Remain Flat In 2019; Over 53,000 Bikes Delivered

Ducati motorcycle sales accounted for 53,183 units in 2019 worldwide, across 90 countries. Italy and the US continue to remain the most important markets for Ducati.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Ducati's global sales cross 53,000 for second year in a row in 2019

Highlights

  • Italy continues to remain Ducati's number one market
  • Ducati's US sales contributed 7,682 units in 2019
  • Sales in Brazil, Spain, France and China continue to grow

Ducati Motor Holding ended 2019 with 53,183 bikes delivered to customers worldwide, a marginal increase in sales from 53,004 bikes delivered to customers a year ago. According to a statement released by the Italian motorcycle brand, a major contribution to motorcycle sales in 2019 came from the Ducati Panigale, with sales totalling 8,304 units, and retains the market leadership established in 2018, and now commands a global market share of 25 per cent in the superbike category. Two new models introduced in 2019 - the Ducati Hypermotard 950, and Ducati Diavel 1260, contributed to sales of 4,472 units and 3,129 units respectively, doubling the overall volumes achieved in 2018 by previous models.

ieejg80k

One in every four superbikes sold now is a Ducati Panigale, says Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Scrambler

Diavel 1260

Monster 821

Monster 797

Diavel

1299 Panigale

959 Panigale

SuperSport

Scrambler 1100

Monster 1200

Hypermotard 950

Multistrada 1260

XDiavel

Multistrada 950

Hypermotard 939

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Hyperstrada 939

Multistrada 1200

The Ducati Multistrada family demonstrated a 3 per cent increase in sales, totalling 12,160 units in 2019, the best sales performance since the Multistrada made its debut sixteen years ago. In 2019, Ducati also extended the Multistrada family with two new models - the Ducati Multistrada 950 S, and a revamped Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro. According to the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, the sales figures of 2019 have reinforced Ducati's position at the premium end of the motorcycle market.

"2019 was a tough but also rewarding year. We're working to make Ducati the world's most desired motorcycle brand," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati Motor Holding, "and the results we're achieving, the development of the range and the market response all confirm we're on the right track. In today's global market, one in every four superbikes is now a Panigale. The technical content we've transferred from the R version and our extensive racing experience to the V4 2020 range ensure this bike remains the category benchmark. What's more, order books for the new Streetfighter V4 are bulging - more than 1,700 are already on order - and deliveries will begin in March 2020."

"We're satisfied with the results achieved in 2019", added Francesco Milicia, Global Sales VP. "Over the last twelve months a major network development plan has been implemented, with 54 new dealerships in 20 countries. This expansion plan will continue this year in order to further improve the world-wide network coverage and offer our fans a growing premium experience."

2r4e7ekg

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour will be launced in 2020

0 Comments

Ducati's home market of Italy continues to remain the brand's number one market. Bike sales in Italy totalled 9,474 units, a 3 per cent improvement on 2018 and a 20 per cent increase over the last three years. In the United States, Ducati's second most important market, Ducati deliveries totalled 7,682 motorcycles, down by just 2 per cent, despite the continuing negative trend which saw the market shrink by 7 per cent compared to 2018, Ducati said. Sales in Brazil grew by 20 per cent, and in Spain by 10 per cent, and France, with 8 per cent sales growth also posted healthy growth figures. China, with sales of 3,200 motorcycles, is now Ducati's fifth most important market, and witnessed a growth of 12 per cent over 2018. Ducati has not shared any sales numbers for the Indian market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 58.26 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8.48 - 10.49 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 18.87 - 20.51 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 11.77 - 11.94 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 12.83 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.06 - 22.81 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 10.64 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Jeep Compass 4x4 Diesel Automatic Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 21.96 Lakh
2020 Jeep Compass 4x4 Diesel Automatic Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 21.96 Lakh
Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Harley-Davidson 338 cc Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 1 Lakh
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 1 Lakh
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities