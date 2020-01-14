Ducati Global Sales Remain Flat In 2019; Over 53,000 Bikes Delivered

Ducati Motor Holding ended 2019 with 53,183 bikes delivered to customers worldwide, a marginal increase in sales from 53,004 bikes delivered to customers a year ago. According to a statement released by the Italian motorcycle brand, a major contribution to motorcycle sales in 2019 came from the Ducati Panigale, with sales totalling 8,304 units, and retains the market leadership established in 2018, and now commands a global market share of 25 per cent in the superbike category. Two new models introduced in 2019 - the Ducati Hypermotard 950, and Ducati Diavel 1260, contributed to sales of 4,472 units and 3,129 units respectively, doubling the overall volumes achieved in 2018 by previous models.

The Ducati Multistrada family demonstrated a 3 per cent increase in sales, totalling 12,160 units in 2019, the best sales performance since the Multistrada made its debut sixteen years ago. In 2019, Ducati also extended the Multistrada family with two new models - the Ducati Multistrada 950 S, and a revamped Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro. According to the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, the sales figures of 2019 have reinforced Ducati's position at the premium end of the motorcycle market.

"2019 was a tough but also rewarding year. We're working to make Ducati the world's most desired motorcycle brand," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati Motor Holding, "and the results we're achieving, the development of the range and the market response all confirm we're on the right track. In today's global market, one in every four superbikes is now a Panigale. The technical content we've transferred from the R version and our extensive racing experience to the V4 2020 range ensure this bike remains the category benchmark. What's more, order books for the new Streetfighter V4 are bulging - more than 1,700 are already on order - and deliveries will begin in March 2020."

"We're satisfied with the results achieved in 2019", added Francesco Milicia, Global Sales VP. "Over the last twelve months a major network development plan has been implemented, with 54 new dealerships in 20 countries. This expansion plan will continue this year in order to further improve the world-wide network coverage and offer our fans a growing premium experience."

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour will be launced in 2020

Ducati's home market of Italy continues to remain the brand's number one market. Bike sales in Italy totalled 9,474 units, a 3 per cent improvement on 2018 and a 20 per cent increase over the last three years. In the United States, Ducati's second most important market, Ducati deliveries totalled 7,682 motorcycles, down by just 2 per cent, despite the continuing negative trend which saw the market shrink by 7 per cent compared to 2018, Ducati said. Sales in Brazil grew by 20 per cent, and in Spain by 10 per cent, and France, with 8 per cent sales growth also posted healthy growth figures. China, with sales of 3,200 motorcycles, is now Ducati's fifth most important market, and witnessed a growth of 12 per cent over 2018. Ducati has not shared any sales numbers for the Indian market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.