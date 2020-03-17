New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Extends Production Shutdown Over Coronavirus

Ducati has extended the shutdown of its Borgo Panigale factory till March 25.

Updated:
Ducati has decided to shut down the Borgo Panigale factory till March 25

Highlights

  • Ducati factory shut down till March 25
  • Coronavirus pandemic compels Ducati to shut down production
  • Support to Ducati customers will continue across the world

Italian motorcycle brand Ducati has announced that it has extended the shutdown of its production lines in Borgo Panigale to March 25, even as Italy continues to be one of the worst affected countries of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. While the country continues to be in a state of lockdown to limit movement of people and public gatherings, production of motorcycles has been somewhat unaffected with Ducati employing temperature screening methods, distancing for staff and a revision of schedules.

On March 13, Ducati decided to suspend production until March 18, but this has now been further extended to March 25. According to Ducati, new product development and market support will continue despite the halt in production. Ducati also announced that any visits to the Ducati museum, factory and training lab are suspended until April 5, 2020. Ducati said it will use this time to "ensure that the new safety measures are in accordance with recommendations from authorities."

ieejg80k

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali assured customers that support will continue for Ducatisti across the world

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali addressed the concerns and said, "I am proud of how the people of Ducati are facing this difficult moment of health emergency, respecting the directives and following the instructions received."

"My thanks go to all those, who, on a daily basis and even in a difficult situation like this, are confirming the great value of a united, cohesive but also sensitive and attentive workforce. For them, for their safety, and for their security, measures and choices we are making are necessary and owed. However, all the support services for our customers and guaranteed, first and foremost the supply of spare parts.

"We want to reassure Ducatisti and our dealers all over the world: we are organizing ourselves to be ready for the restart, and, even in this period of downtime we will not fail to provide support."

The extension of the shutdown of Ducati's factory in Italy comes after KTM announced that it will be shutting down its factory for two weeks in Mattighofen, following an interruption of the supply chain of components due to the shutdown in northern Italy.

