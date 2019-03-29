Ducati Diavel 1260 Receives 2019 Red Dot Design Award

The Ducati Diavel 1260 will be coming to India this year as well

Ever since it came into existence, the Ducati Diavel has been a standout motorcycle as far as design and performance is concerned. Its raw sex appeal and power cruiser styling has been liked by enthusiasts. And furthering its reputation, the new Ducati Diavel 1260 has won the Red Dot Award "best of the best" in the product design category this year. The Diavel 1260 won the award amongst 5,500 products, with 40 international jury members voting for it to be the winner. This is the third time that Ducati has won a Red Dot award with previous winners being the 1199 Panigale in 2013 and the XDiavel S in 2016. Yes! It is a second for the Ducati Diavel family as well.

(The 2019 Ducati Diavel gets a full-colour TFT screen and a state-of-the-art electronics package)

The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 makes 159 bhp at 9500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 7500 rpm, from the 1,262 cc, Testastretta V-twin with desmodromic valve timing. The new Diavel offers three riding modes - Sport, Touring and Urban. Each mode has its own engine map, as well as distinctive settings for traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. Other features include a full-colour TFT display, hands-free ignition, and cruise control.

The S variant gets Bluetooth connectivity on the TFT screen and full LED lighting. The top-spec S variant gets fully adjustable 48 mm fork and rear shock from Ohlins. The S model also uses Brembo M50 monobloc front brake calipers, whereas the regular Diavel 1260 uses Brembo M4.32 calipers. Both variants use twin 320 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc.

