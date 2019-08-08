Ducati Diavel 1260: Price Expectation

The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 will be launched on August 9, 2019. It will replace the current Ducati Diavel and will come with an all-new engine with more technology. The new Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Valve Timing) 1262 cc engine puts out 157 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The Diavel 1260 will be available in two variants - a standard variant and the top-spec Diavel 1260 S with LED lighting, Ohlins suspension and top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc brake calipers.

The Diavel 1260 will get an updated electronics suite offering three basic riding modes - Urban, Touring and Sport. Urban mode will have power limited to 100 bhp with a smooth throttle response; Touring mode will get the full power and a smooth throttle response, while Sport will be the aggressive mode, with full power and more aggressive throttle response. The new Bosch anti-lock braking system will get cornering function, as well as a cornering traction control system, wheelie control system and self-cancelling turn indicators, all powered by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). We have already ridden the new Diavel 1260 S and you can read all about our first ride experience in Spain earlier this year below.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 S First Ride Review

The Ducati Diavel 1260 looks mean, muscular, and ready to pounce

Additionally, the Ducati Diavel 1260 S will get a standard up/down quickshifter, LED daytime running lights and a Bluetooth Ducati multimedia system which can be synced with a smartphone via the Ducati Link App. Ducati markets the new Diavel 1260 as having the personality of three different bikes - the performance of a superbike, the ergonomics of a cruiser, and the easy and sporty handling of a naked roadster. Prices for the standard Ducati Diavel 1260 are expected to begin from around ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to over ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ducati Diavel 1260 S.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.