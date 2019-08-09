The new generation Ducati Diavel 1260 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 17.7 lakh for the standard variant, while the Diavel 1260 S is priced at ₹ 19.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Diavel has been a standout model for Ducati even since it was launched and the power cruiser has gained a cult following of sorts. There is no doubting the sex appeal that the Diavel holds and the oomph factor has been further upped with the 2019 model coming in. The new Ducati Diavel 1260 is mean, muscular and looks ready to pounce at all times. In fact, it won the Red Dot award for being "best of the best" in the product design category for 2019. The Diavel 1260 won the award amongst 5,500 products, with 40 international jury members voting for it to be the winner.

(Ducati's power cruiser gets updated with more technology, a new chassis and latest electronics)

The new 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 gets a long list of changes, including a bigger and more technologically advanced Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which puts out 157 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The new engine gets Desmodromic Valve Timing, which is essentially variable valve timing which offers a wide range of torque across the rev range, offering pulling power at varying engine revs. Globally, the Ducati Diavel 1260 is available in two variants - a standard variant and the top-spec Diavel 1260 S, which will have LED daytime running light, LED turn indicators, Ohlins suspension and top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc brake calipers.

(The Ducati Diavel 1260 S is loaded to the gills with top-notch components and hi-tech electronics)

The new Diavel 1260 also gets a comprehensive electronics suite with three basic riding modes - Urban mode with power limited to 100 bhp and a smooth throttle response, Touring mode with full power, and a smooth throttle response, and Sport, with full power and aggressive throttle response. There's also a new anti-lock braking system (ABS) from Bosch with cornering ABS powered by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which aids the cornering traction control system, wheelie control system and self-cancelling turn indicators. There are also the 'standard' features like keyless ignition, cruise control, backlit switches, along with launch control, as well as a rear-wheel lift mitigation system.

The 1260 S variant also gets a standard up/down quickshifter, LED daytime running lights and a Bluetooth Ducati multimedia system which can be synced with a smartphone, and the Ducati Link App.

