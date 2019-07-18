Ducati Diavel 1260 Launch Details Revealed

The new 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 will get a long list of changes, including a bigger and more technologically advanced Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which puts out 157 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The new engine gets Desmodromic Valve Timing, which is essentially variable valve timing which offers a wide range of torque across the rev range, offering pulling power at varying engine revs. The Ducati Diavel 1260 will be available in two variants - a standard variant and the top-spec Diavel 1260 S, which will have LED daytime running light, LED turn indicators, Ohlins suspension and top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc brake calipers.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 S First Ride Review

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S is loaded to the gills with top-notch components and hi-tech electronics

The electronics suite has three basic riding modes - Urban mode with power limited to 100 bhp and a smooth throttle response, Touring mode with full power, and a smooth throttle response, and Sport, with full power and aggressive throttle response. There's also a new anti-lock braking system (ABS) from Bosch with cornering ABS powered by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which also aids the cornering traction control system, wheelie control system and self-cancelling turn indicators. There are also the 'standard' features like keyless ignition, cruise control, backlit switches, along with launch control, as well as a rearl-wheel lift mitigation system.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 looks mean, muscular, and ready to pounce

The S variant also gets a standard up/down quickshifter, LED daytime running lights and a Bluetooth Ducati multimedia system which can be synced with a smartphone, and the Ducati Link App. Ducati says the new Diavel 1260 promises the personality of three different bikes in one - a superbike, a cruiser and a naked roadster. We have already had a taste of what the Diavel 1260 offers during the world media ride in Spain earlier this year, and we have to say it's a one-of-a-kind motorcycle with no real competition so far. Expect Ducati India to price the new Diavel 1260 to be priced between ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and upwards of ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.