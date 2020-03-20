Ducati Dealerships Offering Massive Discounts On Select BS4 Models

With Bharat Stage 6 emission norms on the anvil, many two-wheeler dealerships have a substantial amount of BS4 inventory left. In fact it is the premium motorcycle dealerships that are having a tough time selling the remaining BS4 stocks because come April 1, 2020, no BS4 vehicle will be sold or registered. And many BS4 models could just turn into scrap metal. If you are a two-wheeler enthusiast and are looking to buy a performance motorcycle or an adventure bike or even a sportbike, Ducati dealerships in India are offering heavy discounts on 10 of its motorcycles including ADVs, sportbikes, street-fighters and power cruisers. Here is a complete list of all Ducati motorcycles that are on discount and the amount of discount offered.

Sr No. BS4 Ducati Motorcycles Ex-showroom Price Discounts 1 Panigale V4 S ₹ 26.5 lakh Up to ₹ 1.5 lakh 2 959 Panigale Corsa ₹ 16.10 lakh Up to ₹ 1 lakh 3 959 Panigale ₹ 15.30 lakh Up to ₹ 1 lakh 4 Diavel Range Starting at ₹ 17.70 lakh Up to ₹ 2.5 lakh 5 SuperSport ₹ 13 lakh Up To ₹ 2 lakh 6 Multistrada 1260 Enduro ₹ 20.23 lakh Up To ₹ 1.5 lakh 7 Multistrada 1200 Enduro ₹ 17.44 lakh Up To ₹ 3.5 lakh 8 Multistrada 1260 ₹ 17.80 lakh Up To ₹ 3 lakh 9 Scrambler 1100 Starting at ₹ 10.91 lakh Up To ₹ 3 lakh 10 Monster 821 ₹ 10.99 lakh Up To ₹ 3 lakh

Straightaway, the biggest discount is on the BS4 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro. It was launched in 2017 and is an old-generation model. It was replaced by the Multistrada 1260 Enduro, which too is under discount. The Multistrada 1200 Enduro has an ex-showroom price of ₹ 17.44 lakh. A discount of ₹ 3.5 lakh means that the on-road price will come to a little lesser than the original ex-showroom price. We believe it is a good deal.

(Ducati dealerships in Delhi and Mumbai have BS4 demo bikes, which get a discount of up to ₹ 3 lakh)

Few Ducati dealerships also have demo bikes in their stock such as the Monster 821, Scrambler 1100 and the Multistrada 1260. All these models have been ridden for a fair few thousand kilometres and dealerships are giving a discount of up to ₹ 3 lakh on such bikes. Such a discount on the Monster 821 definitely makes good sense and even on the Scrambler 1100. The demo bikes are available only in Delhi and Mumbai. Sportbikes such as the Panigale 959 and it Corsa variant is also getting a good discount of up to ₹ 1 lakh while the top-of-the-line Panigale V4 S gets a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The Ducati Diavel range is getting discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh depending on whether the model in question belongs to the old Diavel line-up or the more recent Diavel 1260 line-up.

Disclaimer: These discounts will differ from dealership to dealership and are on first-cum-first-serve basis. The discounts are being offered only on BS4 models and not on new BS6 compliant models.

