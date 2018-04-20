Ducati Bikes To Feature Radar By 2020

Ducati will equip one of its motorcycles by front and rear facing radar by 2020, the Italian manufacturer has stated. The radar system, called ARAS (Advanced Rider Assistance Systems) will be focused on increasing rider safety and will have several systems, including radar. The radar system will be able to provide feedback on the surrounding environment, helping to prevent possible collisions with obstacles or other vehicles by alerting the rider. Ducati has started developing this latest rider safety system in 2016, and one new model will be equipped with the system by 2020.

The development of the latest safety system is being carried out with the Department of Electronics, Information and bio-engineering of the Politecnico de Milano University. The study has already led to the development of a warning system with a rear facing radar. This warning system will be able to identify and point out vehicles present in the blind spot, or other vehicles approaching the motorcycle at high speed from behind.

A patent application has already been filed on the system control algorithims, and a Scientific Publication was presented at the IEEE - Intelligent Vehicles Symposium (IV) on June 11-14, 2017 in California, USA. In 2017, Ducati selected a primary technological partner to develop the system further and add a second radar sensor positioned at the front. This device will be able to manage the adaptive cruise control, and allow the rider to set a particular distance with the vehicle in front, and also warn the rider of any risks of head-on collisions. An advanced user interface has also been designed to incorporate all these systems, to alert the rider of any existing dangers. A new Ducati motorcycle model will feature these systems by 2020.

