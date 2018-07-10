Ducati Announces The First Edition of DRE Off-Road Days In India

Ducati India will be organising the first ever DRE (Ducati Ride Experience) Off-Road Days in India next month, on 4th and 5th August, 2018. It will be organised at the Off-Road Adventure Zone in Gurugram. This is the first time that Ducati India will be organising a Ducati Riding Experience in India. With leisure off-roading now becoming more and more popular in India, premium adventure bike manufacturers such as Triumph and Ducati are looking to engage enthusiasts with the brand and offer teaching experiences where one can not only brush up their off-roading skills but also see the capabilities of the bikes. The DRE Off-Road Days will be open to both Ducati and non-Ducati owners.

Ducatisti, who own Ducati models such as the Scrambler, Multistrada 1200, Multistrada 950 and the Hypermotard can register for the event free of cost. If you are an enthusiast, you can buy passes for ₹ 5,000 till 15th July and ₹ 19,500 from 15th July till 4th August, 2018. Ducati will only sell you a pass if you ride a motorcycle with displacement equal to or more than 500 cc.

Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) is a prestigious global program that began in 2003 to help riders improve their riding skills on Ducati's range of motorcycles. The DRE has found success internationally, and Ducati India hopes that DRE becomes a success in India as well.

The off-road course has been designed to accommodate riders with varying levels of skill. Participants will also get Ducati merchandise and a certificate of completion once the training is complete.

