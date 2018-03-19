Ducati has closed 2017 with very good sales results, selling nearly 56,000 motorcycles worldwide, despite a slowdown in the global market for motorcycles bigger than 500 cc. By the end of 2017, Ducati reported sales turnover of 736 million Euros (more than ₹ 5,800 crore), representing another step forward in a growth trend that has seen sales increase by nearly 30 per cent over the last five years. This is the eighth consecutive year, the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer has displayed a trend of constant growth, a statement from the company said.

The Audi Group financial data for 2017, in which Ducati represents the motorcycling segment, was released during the annual press conference held at the Audi AG headquarters in Ingolstadt. Ducati announced that sales in 2017 increased by almost 1 per cent, despite a slowdown in the global market for motorcycles bigger than 500 cc. Global sales of this segment of motorcycles shrunk by 3.5 per cent in 2017, but Ducati still managed to sell 55,871 motorcycles during the year.

The Ducati SuperSport was launched in 2017

"This strong performance confirms the soundness of the product development strategy undertaken in recent years", stated Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. "In 2017 we laid the foundations for further, future development of the company. We launched seven new models on the market. Furthermore, we presented the Panigale V4, the first Ducati factory bike to mount a 4-cylinder engine, the outcome of the biggest investment Ducati has ever channelled into a single product. 2017 also saw further development of the Scrambler range. At EICMA the Scrambler brand presented the first completely new bike since its founding: the Scrambler 1100, which adds an all-new dimension to the Ducati Scrambler world by injecting big-bike technology, performance and ultra-high quality finishing."

"The quality of the results underlines Ducati's strong profitability and financial resilience", commented Andre Stoffels, CFO of Ducati Motor Holding. "Even with significantly higher investment in product innovation, the global expansion of the Ducati sales network, digitalization of both our products and our core processes and, last but not least, our huge commitment to racing, we've still achieved an operating margin of 7 per cent."

The Ducati Scrambler is one of the most popular models worldwide

The US continues to remain Ducati's number one market, with 8,787 motorcycles delivered to customers in 2017. Among the non-European markets, Ducati doubled its sales in China, and in Brazil, sales increased by 36 per cent, while Argentina displayed sales growth of 215 per cent. In 2017, Ducati introduced seven new models, the 1299 Superleggera, the Ducati SuperSport, the Multistrada 950, the Monster 797, Monster 1200 and two new versions of the Ducati Scrambler - Scrambler Desert Sled and Scrambler Café Racer. Ducati now has 780 dealers worldwide, spread over 90 countries.

