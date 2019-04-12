New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest

Custom Rumble, the International Custom Scrambler Contest invites custom builds on Ducati Scrambler motorcycles from around the world.

View Photos
The Custom Rumble is an international custom build contest on Ducati Scrambler bikes

Highlights

  • Custom Rumble invites Ducati Scrambler custom builds
  • The international contest will be judged based on online votes
  • Custom builders, dealers and customers can participate in the contest

Ducati has announced the third edition of the Custom Rumble, the two-yearly international competition for the best customised Ducati Scrambler. The second edition, which culminated in the final prize-giving at the World Ducati Week 2018, included 132 international participants competing in the Dealer, Customer, Customiser and Rookie Rumble categories. For the third edition this year, Ducati has further increased and updated the categories, with four categories dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 800 and Sixty2 and one specifically for the Ducati Scrambler 1100.

The five concepts which will be a starting point for creating the custom motorcycles are divided under various stylised categories. The Rocker category will have bikes inspired by the culture of the legendary cafe racers, which, in the 1960s, started off an authentic revolution in the world of motorcycles. The Cut-Down category will have bikes in bobber style which will have stripped-down looks, where all elements which are not strictly necessary are eliminated. The All-Terrain category will have endure-style Scramblers, perfect for any terrain and equipped with elements inspired by off-road riding. The Outsider category has been conceived for those who don't want any restrictions of a particular category but prefer to give free rein to their creativity. Bully is a special category dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 1100, with no restrictions as to the type of bike or style.

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

SuperSport

1299 Panigale

Monster 821

Scrambler

Diavel

Monster 797

959 Panigale

Multistrada 950

Monster 1200

XDiavel

Scrambler 1100

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 1260

Hypermotard 939

Multistrada 1200S

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Hyperstrada 939

Multistrada 1200

7c6l9c9s

The Custom Rumble is open to Ducati owners, dealers and custom builders

0 Comments

Registration for the Custom Rumble is already open and will close on December 30, 2019. The participating customised bikes must be ready and uploaded to the dedicated section on the Scrambler Ducati website (scramblerducati.com) by January 30, 2020. Visitors to the website will vote for their favourite motorcycle online by March 15, 2020, and these votes will then determine the winning bike which will be rewarded in May 2020 at a special event with a jury of carefully selected experts. Participants in the Custom Rumble competition can share images and contents of their work-in-progress on their own Instagram and Facebook profiles with the #customrumble hashtag.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II
Norton
Commando 961 Sport MK II
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta
F3 800 RC
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati
Monster 1200
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta
Brutale 1090
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki
GSX-R1000R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-14R
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia
RSV4
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta
Brutale 800 RR
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW
R 1250 GS Adventure
TAGS :
Custom Rumble Ducati Scrambler contest Ducati Scrambler custom build

Latest News

Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Evoke Motorcycles Unveils New Electric Power Cruiser
Evoke Motorcycles Unveils New Electric Power Cruiser
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard
New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard
Honda Concept Electric Motocross Bike Unveiled
Honda Concept Electric Motocross Bike Unveiled

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 55.05 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.67 - 9.88 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.88 - 10.02 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 16.94 - 22.69 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities