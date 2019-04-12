Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest

Ducati has announced the third edition of the Custom Rumble, the two-yearly international competition for the best customised Ducati Scrambler. The second edition, which culminated in the final prize-giving at the World Ducati Week 2018, included 132 international participants competing in the Dealer, Customer, Customiser and Rookie Rumble categories. For the third edition this year, Ducati has further increased and updated the categories, with four categories dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 800 and Sixty2 and one specifically for the Ducati Scrambler 1100.

The five concepts which will be a starting point for creating the custom motorcycles are divided under various stylised categories. The Rocker category will have bikes inspired by the culture of the legendary cafe racers, which, in the 1960s, started off an authentic revolution in the world of motorcycles. The Cut-Down category will have bikes in bobber style which will have stripped-down looks, where all elements which are not strictly necessary are eliminated. The All-Terrain category will have endure-style Scramblers, perfect for any terrain and equipped with elements inspired by off-road riding. The Outsider category has been conceived for those who don't want any restrictions of a particular category but prefer to give free rein to their creativity. Bully is a special category dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 1100, with no restrictions as to the type of bike or style.

The Custom Rumble is open to Ducati owners, dealers and custom builders

Registration for the Custom Rumble is already open and will close on December 30, 2019. The participating customised bikes must be ready and uploaded to the dedicated section on the Scrambler Ducati website (scramblerducati.com) by January 30, 2020. Visitors to the website will vote for their favourite motorcycle online by March 15, 2020, and these votes will then determine the winning bike which will be rewarded in May 2020 at a special event with a jury of carefully selected experts. Participants in the Custom Rumble competition can share images and contents of their work-in-progress on their own Instagram and Facebook profiles with the #customrumble hashtag.

