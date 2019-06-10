Ducati And Italian University Join Hands For Ducati Design Experience Course

Ducati and the Italian University of Design (IAAD) has joined hands to present the first edition of the "Ducati Design Experience," a summer training course which will offer participants a complete immersive training in the world of Ducati, under the guidance of Ducati professionals and IAAD lecturers. The first edition of the summer class will be held from July 15-26, 2019, and will include lessons and workshops at IAAD's head office in Bologna, and at Ducati's factory in Borgo Panigale. The Ducati Design Experience course will be entirely taught in English, and enrolments are open until June 20, 2019.

The twelve-day course will centre around the Ducati brand, with conferences, workshops and experiences which will be a journey into the brand's basic values, and also invite participants to join the Ducati design process. The course comprises of three modules - explore, discover and create. Each module will include educational moments at IAAD's head office in Bologna and workshops held in the corporate offices of Ducati. Participants will also have the exclusive opportunity of entering the Centro Stile Ducati to study the complete design and development process of a Ducati bike.

Participants in the Ducati Design Experience summer training course will be divided into teams and assigned projects to be developed on various topics. The course will not only cover bikes, but the entire world that surrounds a brand such as Ducati, conceiving ideas for new products, business models and opportunities. The final results will be presented to a Design Committee made up of Ducati and IAAD experts. The summer class is open to students and young professionals who want to explore their training path in the context of a brand known for its rich design and styling heritage as Ducati. All courses will be taught in English, and enrolments will close on June 20. Interested applicants can write to the IAAD at the email ID: summerclass@iaad.it.

