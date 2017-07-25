DSK-Benelli India has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Benelli 302R, which is priced at ₹ 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants - ABS and non-ABS, we have already told you all you need to know about the 302R, while also bringing the live updates from the launch event. Benelli's first full faired offering for India has been much talked about and aims to target the growing bunch of enthusiasts looking to upgrade from the current crop of 150-200 cc motorcycles. Here's everything you need to know about the Benelli 302R.

The Benelli 302R is based on the TNT 300 motorcycle but gets a host of changes over the from the naked. The new fairing is all new and also brings completely new styling on the bike. More prominent is the twin headlamp setup, while the colour scheme takes inspiration from the colours of the Italian flag. While it may not be the sharpest design, out there, the bike has a certain Italian flair complete with the split seats, LED tail lights and clear lens indicators. The bike also gets clip-on handlebars and repositioned foot pegs for a more aggressive riding position. Lastly, there is now a side mounted exhaust on the 302R with a dual end-can, which makes for the distinctive throaty Benelli sound. The bike also gets an analog-digital instrument cluster, quite similar to other Benelli motorcycles on the offer.

With respect to dimensions, the Benelli 302R measures 2175 mm in length, 746 mm in width and 1146 mm in height. The bike has a dry weight of 180 kg. Underpinning the 302R is the all-new Trellis frame, parts of which remain exposed despite the side fairing. The chassis makes way for 50:50 weight distribution, while there is a new swingarm as well. It will be offered in three colour options - White Rosso, Red Nero, and Silver Verde.

Power on the Benelli 302R comes from the BS-IV compliant 300 cc parallel-twin, liquid cooled engine borrowed from the TNT 300. The twin-pot motor is tuned to produce 38 bhp of power and 26 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Benelli says the gear ratios have been altered for improved power output.

The suspension setup includes 41 mm Upside Down (USD) forks up front and a monoshock setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from the 260 mm dual discs up front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The Benelli 302R also gets dual-channel ABS, which is missed out on the rivalling Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3. The R3, however, is yet to get the BS-IV update and is currently not on sale. The KTM RC 390 also competes with the 302R but is much cheaper and more powerful.

Bookings for the Benelli 302R commenced in June this year for a token amount of ₹ 10,000. Deliveries for the all-new offering will commence soon across the company's 26 outlets in India.