DSK Benelli 302R Launch Live Updates: Price In India, Specifications, Images, Features

The DSK Benelli 302R was first unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo and now over a year and a half later the bike is finally set to be launched in India. The 302R, also known as the Tornedo 302, is the Italian manufacturer's first full faired offering globally in ages, and the first ever in India. The bikes shares its underpinnings with the Benelli TNT 300 but gets a slew of changes and the exterior looks nothing like the naked offering.

The bike is distinctly different from the TNT 300 and gets an all-new Trellis frame that makes for 50:50 weight. There's an all-new double sided swingarm and the foot pegs have been re-positioned for a more aggressive riding position. The dimensions stand at 2175 mm in length, 746 mm in width and 1146 mm in height, while the bike weighs 180kgs dry.

Power on the Benelli 302R continues to come from the BS-IV compliant 300 cc parallel-twin, liquid cooled engine borrowed from the TNT 300. The motor churns out about 38 bhp of power and 26.5 Nm of peak torque on the TNT, and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and we expect it to remain more or less the same in the 302R.