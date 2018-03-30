Driving On The Wrong Side Of The Road? You Might Want To Think Twice

This might sound like a warning and it is one for those who drive on the wrong side of the road, just to cut some time to bypass a long U-turn that might be required to get to the right side of the road. If you live in Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad or even travel on national highways for a short trip, there are plenty of those pesky drivers who you see heading in your direction. Of course, this is extremely dangerous during the day and well doubly so at night and even during rains or fog.

(Think twice before driving the wrong way in Pune)

However, there seems to be a solution in place for such rule breaking drivers and riders. But now, Pune seems to have found a solution of this and the name spells out what exactly it does. They're called tyre killers and pose no threat to those heading in the right direction. But for those who take the wrong side of the road, well, it does exactly what it says.

Take a look at the image and you'll see that the tyre killers look more or less like a speed breaker with spikes on one side and a smallish ramp on the other. The ramp acts as a speed breaker and does not affect the tyres of the car heading in the right direction. But if you think you are smart and head in the wrong direction to avoid going around, for whatever reason, the tyre killers will act and well, that will work out to be a rather expensive deal for you. The spikes will tear into the tyres and you will have no option but to change them as the tyres will no longer be usable.

It's probably one of the best way to deal with the problem and Pune clearly has taken an extreme step and we laud them for this effort. We really hope that people start seeing it as a lesson rather than a challenge as to how to avoid it. Road rules have to be followed as it concerns the safety of now just you but the others on the road as well.

