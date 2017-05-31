Donald Trump's Presidential Limousine Spotted Testing Again

Development of Donald Trump's presidential limousine has been going on a quite a while now. While the car was supposed to be ready for the presidential inauguration ceremony, it wasn't ready and testing was still underway. A few months back we shared some spy shot of a completely camouflaged model, the car was recently spotted again being tested at General Motor's proving grounds. And these are the clearest pictures of the car yet. Like the models used by Trump's predecessors, this one is also a Cadillac limousine which has been extensively modified by GM with high-end safety and security features.

Donald Trump's Presidential Limo is heavily armoured and comes with high-tech safety features

At first glance you'll notice how beefy this super safe presidential limo looks. All the muscle is the courtesy the safety modifications done on the car and this includes a heavy-duty frame, possibly sourced from one of GM's big commercial trucks, extra armouring, bulletproof glass, and other unknown safety features designed to make it one of the safest cars in the world. Now, the car still comes heavily covered in camouflage so we cannot really comment on the design or styling of the vehicle. Having said that, aesthetics has never been a concern for an armoured vehicle so expect an all-black paint job, boxy silhouette, bold lines and of course, the heavy chrome grille with Cadillac signature design. In fact, it looks like the car's front takes inspiration from the CT6 sedan.

Donald Trump's Presidential Limousine will weigh about 6.8 tonne to 9 tonne

General Motors will be delivering a fleet of identical limousines to President Donald Trump but the actual figure is never revealed, for security reasons of course. That said, each of these cars will weigh as much as 6.8 to 9 tonnes. With all that weight you surely cannot expect the car to be quick on its feet but no one buys a tank for its speed, do they? Also, while the exterior of the car is as tough and rigid as they come, the cabin will be equally luxurious and well-equipped. The features and equipment are not really available for public knowledge, but we can tell you that it will be no less than a small office with luxurious seating and several smart connectivity and comfort features.

The presidential limousine goes through a four-stage process that includes developing the armour, installing it on the vehicle, validation testing, and final production. According to reports, the 'Beast' has cleared three stages and hence we think it'll be out soon.

Image Source: Motor1