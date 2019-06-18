Domino's To Use Self-Driving Vehicle To Deliver Pizza In Houston, US

Domino's Pizza and Nuro, a robotics company have partnered to bring out an autonomous pizza delivery unmanned vehicle known as the R2. Dominos will use Nuro's unmanned fleet to serve select Houston Domino's customers who place orders online. This partnership will expand Nuro's autonomous delivery operations, which have been running in the Houston metro area since March 2019.

Select customers who order online from one of Domino's participating stores will have the opportunity to use Nuro's autonomous delivery. Once they have opted in, customers can track the vehicle via the Domino's app and will be provided with a unique pin code to unlock the compartment to get their pizza.

Kevin Vasconi, Domino's executive vice president and chief information officer, said, "We are always looking for new ways to innovate and evolve the delivery experience for our customers. Nuro's vehicles are specially designed to optimize the food delivery experience, which makes them a valuable partner in our autonomous vehicle journey. The opportunity to bring our customers the choice of an unmanned delivery experience, and our operators an additional delivery solution during a busy store rush, is an important part of our autonomous vehicle testing."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.