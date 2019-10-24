Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Two-Wheelers This Festive Season

It's Diwali week, and the festive mood is stronger than ever with the discounts and offers currently offered on motorcycles and scooters in India. 2019 saw some of the most interesting and value for money launches in the two-wheeler space, making this festive season the right time buy a new vehicle. Manufacturers are offering, special benefits like cash discounts, low-interest rates, and low EMIs on models across the category, right from 110 cc scooters and commuter bikes to sporty and powerful 200 and 250 cc motorcycles. So, here are some of the best offers on two-wheelers this Diwali 2019.

Hero MotoCorp

Starting with the country's largest two-wheeler maker, this Diwali, Hero MotoCorp is offering festive benefits across its model range. On its scooter range, which includes likes of the Maestro Edge, Pleasure, Duet, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125, the company is offering exchange benefits up to ₹ 3000 + cash discount of ₹ 2000, in addition to a low-interest rate of 6.99 per cent with low down payment starting at ₹ 3999, and low EMI starting at ₹ 1750.

Hero is offering exchange benefits up to ₹ 5000, cash benefits up to ₹ 2000 on the Xtreme and Xpulse range

On its commuter motorcycle range, which includes the Splendor series, Passion series, Glamour range, and HF Deluxe, the company is offering cash benefits up to ₹ 1500, along with with a low-interest rate of 6.99 per cent with low down payment starting at ₹ 4999, and low EMI starting at ₹ 1750. As for the company's 200 cc motorcycle range, which includes the Xtreme and Xpulse series, Hero is offering exchange benefits up to ₹ 5000, cash benefits up to ₹ 2000, in addition to the low-interest rate of 6.99 per cent and low EMI starting at ₹ 1750.

Furthermore, all models will also come with additional benefits worth ₹ 2100 and benefits worth ₹ 10,000 for those using Paytm to make the purchase.

Bajaj Auto

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar gets benefits worth ₹ 6000 + 5 free services + 5-year free warranty

As for the country's larger two-wheeler exporter, Bajaj Auto is offering benefits and savings up to ₹ 7200 on its motorcycle range. The full benefit of this festive scheme goes as high as up to ₹ 6000 + 5 free services + 5-year free warranty and it's available with the company flagship bike the Bajaj Dominar 400. The Pulsar 220F gets the second-best offer with benefits up to ₹ 5000, and the Pulsar 150 gets benefits worth ₹ 4200. Bajaj is also offering discounts on the CT100 and Platina H Gear 110, worth ₹ 3,200 and ₹ 37,000. Customers can also opt for a low down payment scheme of ₹ 3699 or the Zero processing fee option. The benefits are also available on the Avenger and V range of bikes.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

The discount benefits go up to ₹ 11,000 on the Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is offering festive season benefits on select two-wheeler models. The discount benefits go up to ₹ 11,000 on the Honda CB Shine Limited Edition, as well as the Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition. These two products are offered with savings of up to ₹ 8,900 on the loan amount alone, and a free Honda Joy Club membership worth ₹ 2,100, as well as low down payment options of ₹ 7,000. Cashback offers are also being announced, as well as EMI options on leading credit and debit cards.

India Yamaha

India Yamaha Motor is currently offering festive discounts on its popular streetfighter motorcycles - the FZ FI and the FZ-S. The company is offering savings of up to ₹ 8,280, which includes a low down payment of ₹ 4,999 along with a low rate of interest of 6.9 per cent.

Suzuki Motorcycles India

Customers looking to buy the bigger Gixxer SF 250 can avail zero down payment and zero processing fee

Suzuki Motorcycles India is also offering festive benefits of up to ₹ 13,000 on four of its models - Access 125, Burgman Street 125, Gixxer SF and the Intruder. In addition to the company is also offering one of the lowest rates of interest on its motorcycles of 5.99 per cent. Furthermore, customers looking to buy the bigger Gixxer SF 250 can avail zero down payment and zero processing fee option, along with a low rate of interest and at an EMI of just ₹ 3,042 per lakh. Currently, the bike is priced at ₹ 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

