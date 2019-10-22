Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Cars This Festive Season

Diwali is right around the corner and carmakers in India have been flooding the market with special festive discounts and offers to get those customers walking into showrooms. Right from hatchbacks to full-size SUVs, there are several festive offers including cash discounts, exchange benefits, free insurance and extended warranties across models in the market. In fact, with the BS6 emission norms set to kick-in from April 2018, automakers are benefits are substantial, especially on the diesel vehicles. It certainly is a buyer's market this year, and we've listed some of best deals you can get on cars this festive season.

Hatchbacks

The country's leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, is currently offering discounts of up to ₹ 77,600 on the Swift diesel, which includes ₹ 30,000 cash discount, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus, ₹ 10,000 corporate discount, and free extended 5 years warranty worth ₹ 17,600. The carmaker is also offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 of the Celerio and the Alto 800 (both petrol) each.

Hyundai, on the other hand, is offering benefits up to ₹ 95,000 on both petrol and diesel models of the regular Grand i10, in addition to discounts up to ₹ 65,000 on the i20 (petrol/diesel) and Santro (petrol).

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to ₹ 50,000 ( ₹ 25,000 cash discount + ₹ 25,000 exchange benefits) on the its premium hatchback Honda Jazz. At the same time Volkswagen India is offering benefits of up to ₹ 1.01 lakh on the Polo ( ₹ 81,000 cash discount + ₹ 20,000 exchange benefits).

French carmaker Renault is offering a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 on the pre-facelift versions of the Kwid hatchback along with insurance at ₹ 1 and a corporate discount of ₹ 2000. The recently launched Kwid facelift, on the other hand, gets loyalty benefits up to ₹ 10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 2000. The car is being offered with a four-year warranty.

Mahindra's entry-level KUV100 Nxt is being offered with benefits up to ₹ 56,000 that includes a ₹ 35,000 cash discount and a ₹ 29,000 exchange bonus. In addition, the hatchback gets a ₹ 5000 worth of accessories.

Tata Motors is offering a ₹ 25,000 cash discount on the Tiago with a ₹ 15,000 exchange bonus and a ₹ 5000 corporate bonus. The Tata Bolt gets a flat ₹ 70,000 cash discount.

Ford India is offering a 7.99 per cent interest rate on the Figo, while the Freestyle comes with a cash discount of ₹ 10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. There's an assured gift and lucky draw as well.

The Toyota Etios series is being offered with a ₹ 15000 worth accessories and a corporate discount, while the new Glanza gets an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and corporate discount.

Sedans

In the sedan space, Maruti Suzuki is offering the best discount on the Dzire diesel of up to ₹ 83,900, which includes ₹ 35,000 cash discount + ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus + ₹ 10,000 corporate discount + free extended 5 years warranty worth ₹ 18,900. There is also up to ₹ 65,000 discount + 5 year warranty on the Ciaz diesel from the Nexa line-up. Hyundai India, at the same time, is offering benefits up to ₹ 95,000 on both the petrol and diesel models of the Xcent and ₹ 60,000 discount on the Verna.

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹ 67,000 on the Tigor subcompact sedan, which includes a cash discount of ₹ 30,000, ₹ 25,000 exchange bonus and a ₹ 12,000 corporate discount.

Honda is also offering discounts up to ₹ 42,000 on the Amaze with exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000 + extended warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth ₹ 12,000. The carmaker is also offering Honda Care Maintenance Program (3 Years) worth ₹ 16,000 with the Amaze for customers who do not opt for the exchange offer. The popular-selling Honda City gets offers up to ₹ 62,000 including a cash discount of ₹ 32,000 and an additional exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000, on both the petrol and diesel cars. The company has sweetened the deal on the all-new CIvic diesel that comes with a flat cash discount of ₹ 2.5 lakh and a guaranteed buyback value after three years. Those opting for the Civic petrol can avail a cash discount of ₹ 75,000 and an additional discount of ₹ 25,000 on car exchange. There are leasing options as well on the Honda Civic up to five years.

The Ford Aspire gets a cash discount and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 each.

The Toyota Corolla Altis is at the end of its lifecycle in India and gets a cash discount of ₹ 1.25 lakh and a ₹ 25,000 corporate discount. The Toyota Yaris also gets a healthy cash discount of ₹ 1 lakh on select variants.

SUVs

Starting with the subcompact and compact SUV space, one of the most lucrative offers right now is on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, is still available with and discount of up to ₹ 96,100. This includes a 45,000 cash discount with a five-year warranty, along with ₹ 20,000 of exchange bonus and a corporate discount worth ₹ 10,000.

The popular-selling Hyundai Creta is being offered with benefits up to ₹ 80,000 on both the petrol and diesel versions, along with an additional four-year extended warranty and Roadside Assistance (RSA). On the new Venue, Hyundai dealers are promising an early delivery during the festive period. The Tucscon gets ₹ 2 lakh benefits for the festive season including a cash discount of ₹ 1.25 lakh and ₹ 75,000 exchange bonus.

Honda Cars India is offering a discount of ₹ 1.1 lakh on the BR-V's petrol and diesel versions that includes a cash discount of ₹ 33,500, along with an additional discount of ₹ 50,000 on exchanging your old car and accessories worth ₹ 26,500. The Honda CR-V gets a massive discount of ₹ 5 lakh on the diesel four-wheel drive variant of the SUV, while the front-wheel drive version gets a flat ₹ 4 lakh cut on the ex-showroom price. In addition, Honda is offering guaranteed value buyback price at 52 per cent, on the premium SUV after three years of purchase. Corporate customers also get leasing options on the CR-V up to five years, which helps avail tax benefits.

The Renault Duster gets a corporate bonus of ₹ 5000 on all variants, while there's a cash discount of ₹ 25,000 on the RxS 110 PS MT variant. The SUV is being offered with an attractive interest rate of 8.99 per cent. The festive offers also extend to the pre-facelift Renault Duster that gets benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh that includes a cash benefit of ₹ 50,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 50,000. There's a corporate bonus of ₹ 5000 as well. Existing Renault owners get a loyalty bonus of ₹ 10,000 cash or ₹ 20,000 exchange on the pre-facelift and facelift versions of the Duster. The more premium Renault Captur is being offered with a cash benefit of ₹ 1 lakh on the Platina petrol and diesel models, and an additional corporate bonus of ₹ 5000.

The entry-level Mahindra TUV300 gets benefits of ₹ 75,000, while the XUV300 gets benefits up to ₹ 40,000 on the asking price. The workhorse Mahindra Bolero too gets offers up to ₹ 35,000 and the Thar can be with benefits of ₹ 30,000 from the company. Select variant of the Mahindra Scorpio get offers up to ₹ 49,000, but it is the Alturas with the highest discount of ₹ 1 lakh along with a five-year warranty. In addition, Mahindra dealers are offering exchange bonus, free accessories and cash discounts on the SUVs.

The Nissan Kicks is being offered with zero interest rate + five year warranty and roadside assistance.

The Toyota Fortuner is being offered with an exchange bonus of ₹ 40,000 and loyalty benefits on old Toyota cars.

The Ford EcoSport gets a lower interest rate of 7.99 per cent. Dealers though are offering cash discounts on the subcompact SUV along with free accessories. The Ford Endeavour too does not official offers from the manufacturer, but select dealers are offering a cash discounts up to ₹ 2 lakh on the SUV.

MPVs

The Renault Lodgy gets a flat cash discount of ₹ 2 lakh on all variants and a corporate discount of ₹ 5000. The Mahindra Marazzo gets benefits up to ₹ 75,000 as part of the brand's 75th anniversary celebrations including one-year free insurance and ₹ 40,000 exchange bonus on select variants. The Toyota Innova is being offered with a cash discount of ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 30,000 exchange bonus.

