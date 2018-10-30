New Cars and Bikes in India

Diwali 2019: Renault Offers Festive Season Discounts On The Kwid, Duster And Lodgy

The French carmaker is offering cash discounts and free insurance to cash in the festive season demand.

Renault India too is offering attractive discounts on the Kwid, Lodgy and the Duster.

The festive season has arrived and come Diwali almost all the automakers are coming up with attractive offers in order to cash in the festive season demand. Renault India too is offering attractive discounts on the Kwid, Lodgy and the Duster, however the company has not confirmed any details about the Captur. Renault is up with various schemes like cash discount, free insurance and discount on finance options. Here are the details of the offers which the French carmaker is offering.

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Lodgy

Captur

Renault Kwid:

The Kwid is the entry level hatchback for Renault and has helped the company post record sales and also pose a threat to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Hyundai Eon. Renault is offering a 50 per cent discount on insurance of the Kwid and mind you with the new insurance norms kicking in; it saves quite a lot of money as the car buyers will need to pay the premium for three years. Moreover, there is also a two years free extended warranty and a finance option of 3.99 per cent available on the Kwid.

Renault has recently given a feature update to the Kwid and now it comes loaded with some first-in-segment features like rear parking camera and rear-seat centre armrest along with three-point seatbelts at the rear which was a crucial thing missing on the Kwid.

The Renault Kwid comes in two iterations- a 0.8-litre 3-cylinder, petrol motor that develops 54 bhp and and 72 Nm of peak torque and slightly more powerful a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. While the 0.8-litre engine is only mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 1.0-litre Kwid also gets the option of a five-speed AMT gearbox.

Renault Duster:

Renault Duster was the brand that established Renault as a big player in the Indian market. The sales of the Duster picked-up well in 2012 when it was launched but over time the rise in competition saw the sales of the Duster take a plunge. Renault is offering attractive discounts on the Duster this festive season, in a bid to revive its sales.

Renault is offering ₹ 60,000 cash discount for the manual Renault Duster while ₹ 40,000 cash discount is available on the automatic variant along with free insurance on both the variants. Only the diesel Renault Duster is under discount and there are no offers on the petrol iteration.

The diesel Renault Duster which is on sale now is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel motor that churns out 110 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed AMT is also optional. The petrol Renault Duster is also powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which produces 106 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. This engine also is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an X-Tronic CVT is also available as an option.

Renault Lodgy:

The Renault Lodgy is one of the most fuel efficient MPVs on sale in India, however that strength hasn't helped it much in sales. With the launch of the Mahindra Marazzo, things are going to get difficult for the Lodgy. However, it's a practical car and Renault is currently selling the Lodgy only in the top-notch Stepway variant and is offering ₹ 60,000 cash discount on the model along with free insurance.

0 Comments

The Lodgy Stepway is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 110 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

