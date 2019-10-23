New Cars and Bikes in India

Diwali 2019: Nissan And Datsun Offer Festive Discounts On All Its Products

The company is also offering attractive deals on the Nissan Sunny, Micra and Micra Active and even the Kicks.

Nissan is offering 5 years extended warranty on all variants of the Kicks SUV

The festive season is upon us and a lot of manufacturers have already announced a whole bunch of offers on its cars. Nissan India too is getting into the festive mood and the company has announced discounts on both Nissan and Datsun cars in the country. All the offers are valid till October 31, 2019. The company is offering its customers 0 per cent finance, benefits up to ₹ 40,000 as well as 5-Years Extended Warranty on all variants of the company's compact SUV - the Nissan Kicks.

The company is also offering attractive deals on the Nissan Sunny, Micra and Micra Active and these discounts go up to Rs 94,000. There are also benefits provided for customers of upto ₹ 62,000 on the Datsun GO, GO+ and redi-GO models.

The Datsun GO and GO+  CVT are the most affordable CVT options in India 

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. remarked, "With Diwali around the corner and festivities reaching their peak, we are excited to announce these special festive offers for our customers."

The company recently launched the CVT versions of the GO and GO+ and the company is looking to up the ante by offering the most affordable CVT options in the country.

