Diwali 2019: Audi India Rolls Out Offers For The Q Range

Audi India is getting ready for the festive season and what better way to do it than provide discounts and offers on its cars. The company is offering deals on its Q range of cars - the Q3, Q5 and the Q7. The Audi Q3 is being offered at an EMI of ₹ 21,999. The customers looking for the Q5 and the Q7 can avail of a complimentary service package for 3 years along with complimentary first-year insurance at an EMI of ₹ 36,999 and ₹ 49,999 respectively. There is also a 57 per cent buyback assurance after 36 months on the Q3 and Q5; the customers will be eligible for an exchange bonus of ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 2 lakh on purchase of these cars.

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, "A perfect choice for festival get-togethers is Audi's Q range and we are ensuring that customers can access these products easily by offering them special festive packages, which not only include attractive EMI offers and Comprehensive Service Packages but also complimentary first-year insurance and buyback assurance"

Beside this the company also announced a limited period winter campaign across all authorized Audi workshops in India. The campaign offers benefits to customers on Audi service products and accessories which will be available for a limited period until 30th of October 2018. The company is offering 50 per cent discount on Road side Assistance purchase, 10 per cent discount on Extended Warranty purchase, 10 per cent offer on selected Audi Approved (AO) Tyre purchase, 50 per cent offer on AC Treatment, 20 per cent discount on Accessories / Collection, Attractive offers on Full Car painting

Priority service for campaign cars: vehicle serviced in Audi Express Service Bay and on spot evaluation - best trade-in offer. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India said, "In line with our philosophy of customer-centricity, our Winter Campaign 'Make the best of winter' brings great value to our customers. With these offers, we not only ensure that our customers avail exciting benefits on service and latest accessories purchases, but we also look at enhancing the total cost of ownership experience in general"

