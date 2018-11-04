New Cars and Bikes in India

Diwali 2018: Honda Car Offers Benefits This Festive Season

Honda Car India is offering attractive discounts across range except the flagship Honda Accord Hybrid.

This week is Diwali and almost all the automakers are coming up with attractive offers in order to cash in the festive season demand. Honda Car India too is offering attractive benefits across its model range except the Accord Hybrid which is hardly making volumes. Honda is up with various schemes like cash discounts, free insurance, free extended warranty, free accessories, exchange bonus and loyalty bonus. Here are the details of the benefits which the Japanese carmaker is offering this festive season.
 

The Honda Brio is the most affordable offering from the Japanese carmaker in India at present. However, Honda is offering the least benefits on the Brio as compared to all the other models. Honda is only offering free insurance on the Brio Automatic and there is no offer on the manual transmission model. That said, according to the new policy revision, car buyers will have to pay for three years insurance cover at the time of purchase which makes it a good save.

The WR-V is powered by a 1.2-litre i-Vtec engine which is mated to a CVT gearbox in the automatic and five-speed manual transmission as standard.

The 2018 Honda Jazz has recently been updated and comes with added features now. To bump-up the sales of the Jazz, Honda is offering free insurance, an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 4000.

The Honda Jazz is sold in India with two engine options, a 1.2-litre i-Vtec petrol and a 1.5-litre i-Dtec diesel. While the petrol is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and also gets an option of a CVT gearbox, the diesel is only mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The Honda Amaze too has got a major generation update this year and now comes with a new look, new cabin and a host of features. Honda is giving ₹ 15,000 exchange bonus on the Amaze and also free extended warranty for the fourth and fifth year.

Similar to the Jazz, the Amaze too gets a 1.2-litre i-Vtec petrol and a 1.5-litre i-Dtec diesel engine. However, along with the manual transmission, it gets automatic option in both the fuel types.

The Honda WR-V is essentially a cross hatch based on the Jazz, however it looks way different from its hatchback counterpart and in addition also gets a sunroof which a first in the segment. In the first year of its launch it outperformed other Honda cars to become the bestseller of the company, but over a period of time the volumes went little down as the WR-V got old in the market. To improve the volumes this festive season, Honda is offering free insurance, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus and ₹ 4000 corporate discount on the WR-V.

The WR-V too gets similar drivetrain options as the Honda Jazz.

The Honda City has been a consistent performer for the Japanese carmaker and is one of the evergreen products that have more or less found reasonable buyers. Honda is offering a good dose of benefits on the City like free insurance, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus, ₹ 8000 corporate discount and free accessories worth ₹ 17,500.

The Honda City is offered in both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol is a 1.5-litre i-Vtec engine which is mated to six-speed gearbox and gets the option of a seven-speed CVT gearbox with paddle shifters. The diesel is a 1.5-litre i-Dtec engine which is mated to a six-speed gearbox as standard.

Honda BR-V was the second MPV from the Japanese carmaker in India and eventually it replaced the Mobilio which was the first one. Honda is offering maximum discount on the BR-V this festive season like free insurance, ₹ 50,000 exchange bonus and free accessories worth ₹ 16,500.

The BR-V shares its drivetrains with the City. The petrol is a 1.5-litre i-Vtec engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and also gets an optional CVT transmission. The diesel is a 1.5-litre i-Dtec motor mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2018 Honda CR-V is the most recent launch from Honda and has been major 
updated in its current generation. Honda is offering just a loyalty bonus of ₹ 10,000 on the  CR-V.
This time around, the CR-V is also offered with in diesel variant and seven-seat configuration in a bid to make it more practical and suitable for Indian market. The diesel is the new 1.6-litre i-Dtec engine which is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol CR-V s before gets a 2.0-litre i-Vtec motor which is mated to a CVT gearbox with  paddle shifters as standard.

Model Benefits
Honda Brio (Automatic) Free Insurance
Honda Jazz Free Insurance, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus, ₹ 4000 corporate discount
Honda Amaze ₹ 15,000 exchange bonus, free extended warranty (4th & 5th years)
Honda WR-V Free Insurance, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus, ₹ 4000 corporate discount
Honda City Free Insurance, ₹ 20,000 exchange bonus, ₹ 17,500 accessories, ₹ 8000 corporate discount
Honda BR-V Free Insurance, Exchange Bonus: ₹ 50,000, Accessories: ₹ 16,500
Honda CR-V ₹ 10,000 Loyalty Bonus

