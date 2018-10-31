Diwali 2018: Best Discounts And Offers On Scooters In India

The auspicious festival of Diwali is just around the corner and buying sentiments are as high as they get. Dealers too are looking to maximise the sale of vehicles and are offering a host of discounts and offers. This is in addition to the schemes and offers from manufacturers itself, and you can expect your highly awaited scooter, motorcycle or car to join your garage very soon. With the buying sentiment at its peak, here's a look at the best deals, discounts and offers that two-wheeler manufacturers are offering on scooters. Read on to find out more.

Hero MotoCorp

India's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp's dealers are offering a discount of ₹ 3000 on all its scooters including the Maestro Edge, Pleasure and Duet. In addition, customers who choose to purchase the scooter via PayTM get an additional ₹ 4000 discount. In fact, PayTM has tied up with a host of manufacturers, offering cash benefits for those who purchase via the app. The newly launched Hero Destini 125 does not get any discounts for this Diwali.

India Yamaha Motor

Yamaha India dealers are offering cash discounts of up to ₹ 2500 on the Ray ZR and Fascino scooters. In addition, the Yamaha Ray ZR is also being offered at a low down payment of ₹ 5555, until November 29, 2018. Dealerships are also offering additional accessories free of cost including the chrome bodyguard, hand grips, registration plate and more, free of cost across all scooters. The company is also offering 0 per cent interest rate on finance options on its scooters.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor has limited offers across its scooter range including low down payment of ₹ 5999, No cost EMI with 0 per cent interest rate; 0 per cent processing fee and 100 per cent financing schemes for government employees. The popular-selling TVS NTorq 125 is not being offered with many discounts though. Dealerships are also offering accessories and discounts to walk-in customers across the country.

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India

HMSI recently started its new customer loyalty programme Honda Joy Club which allows existing and new Honda two-wheeler owners to sign up and become a part of the exclusive club. The manufacturer is offering discounts and offers for members with partner services when dining out, buying apparel or even getting a service done. The company has also rolled out the Wings Of Joy offer for new customers that stand a chance to win Honda cars, home appliances, electronic devices, and more. In addition, dealers are offering schemes on finance and accessories across the Honda scooter range, while those booking two-wheelers via the PayTM app get a cashback of up to ₹ 5000.

Disclaimer: Schemes, discounts and offers vary from dealership to dealership and from city to city. Please contact your nearest dealership for exact details.

