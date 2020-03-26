Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Come April 1, 2020, our nation will move to cleaner and more stringent Bharat Stage-VI (BS6) emission regulation. So, March 31 is the last day for the sale of BS4 models in India. While most carmakers have already rolled out BS6 compliant models and nearly exhausted their BS4 stock, others are still struggling to clear the existing stock of BS4 models. And the biggest challenge is for the dealerships. The auto industry has made several requests to the Supreme Court to extend the deadline to clear the existing stock, which has piled up because of, firstly the slowdown in the auto sector and secondly the reduced footfall at dealerships due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the apex court has shot down every request.

The Indian automobile industry is likely to suffer an estimated revenue loss of around ₹ 13,000 crore to ₹ 15,000 crore due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has already estimated a minimum loss of ₹ 2300 crore each day. With less than a week to go, manufacturers and dealerships are desperate to clear the existing stock and have rolled out some heavy discounts and offers on BS4 models. However, there is a much bigger problem now facing the industry. To contain the spread of the virus, the Indian government has issued a 21 days lockdown period, which can into effect from March 25, and almost all showrooms will remain closed during this period.

With the government imposed 21-days lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, dealerships are likely to remain closed

However, if you are still planning to avail these offers, we request you to please talk to your nearest dealership first before venturing out of your home to purchase the vehicle, given the severity of the coronavirus situation. Many are even offering a virtual tour of cars, and online booking options, so we suggest you make use of these digital tools and avoid stepping out of your homes as much as possible.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai India is currently offering huge discounts on the majority of its BS4 models, which are limited until March 31, 2020, or till stock lasts. Staring with the company's entry-level models, the Hyundai Santro, which is a petrol-only model, gets benefits of up to ₹ 55,000. The BS4 compliant Grand i10 petrol, on the other hand, comes with benefits of up to ₹ 75,000, and the Grand i10 Nios diesel (BS4) gets benefit up to ₹ 55,000. For the Hyundai i20, the company is offering benefits up to ₹ 45,000 on the base trims Era and Magna+, however, all variants from Sportz+ and above come with benefits up to ₹ 65,000, on both petrol and diesel models.

Hyundai Santro BS4 comes with benefits of up to ₹ 55,000

The previous-gen Hyundai Xcent sub-compact sedan is up for sale with benefits of up to ₹ 95,000, on both petrol and diesel models, while the Verna compact sedan comes with benefits of up to ₹ 90,000. The company is also offering benefits of up to ₹ 1.15 lakh on the 1.6-litre (petrol & diesel) variants of the previous-gen Hyundai Creta, while both the Tucson and Elantra are available with discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Nissan India

Nissan India has announced benefits of up to ₹ 1.63 lakh with the BS4 compliant Nissan Kicks SUV. Both petrol and diesel variants get exchange Bonus up to ₹ 40,000, corporate discounts up to ₹ 10,000, free accessories worth ₹ 13,100, 2 years + Free 3 years extended warranty benefits amounting up to ₹ 20,500, and 6.99 per cent Interest rate for 36 months, which comes up to ₹ 35,000 in benefits. The diesel variants also get an additional cash discount of ₹ 45,000.

The Nissan Kicks is being offered with benefits of up to ₹ 1.63 lakh for the BS4 model

The company is also offering discounts on the Nissan Sunny sedan which includes cash benefit of ₹ 45,000, exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000, and a corporate bonus of ₹ 10,000, in addition to a reduced 6.99 per cent interest rate for 36 months. The company is also offering benefits of up to ₹ 61,000 on the Micra and Micra Active hatchbacks, which include a cash discount of ₹ 35,000, exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 6,000.

Honda Cars India

Honda is currently offering discounts on most of its models. Starting with the Honda Amaze, the company is currently offering benefits worth of up to ₹ 32,000, which includes an extended warranty pack (4th & 5th Year) worth ₹ 12 000 and exchange bonus worth ₹ 20,000. If you manage to find a 2019 model at any dealership, the exchange bonus will increase to ₹ 30,000. The Honda Jazz (all variants) comes with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000, and if it's a 2019 model, then you can avail an additional ₹ 5000 on the exchange bonus. The BS4 Honda WR-V is offered with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000, and if it's a 2019 model then you'll get an additional ₹ 5,000 cash discount and exchange bonus.

The BS4 Honda WR-V is offered with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000

The Honda City currently comes with benefits of up to ₹ 62,000, which includes a cash discount of ₹ 32,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000. As for the BS4 Honda BR-V, the MPV comes with benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh on the 2020 model year, and benefits of up to ₹ 1.10 lakh if it's a 2019 model. However, in both cased if it's an S MT or VX MT variant, then you'll only get an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000.

Renault India

Renault India has currently converted most of its models, including the Kwid, Triber, and Duster to comply with the new BS6 emission standards. Sources in the company have told carandbike that the company has almost exhausted its BS4 models. Having said that, if your neighbourhood Renault dealer is still open and has BS4 vehicles in stock, then you can avail company discounts rolled out for March. The BS4 Renault Kwid comes with benefits of ₹ 29,000 + loyalty benefit of ₹ 10,000. Furthermore, BS4 Renault Duster, Captur, and Lodgy all three come with benefits of up to ₹ 2 lakh with a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000. Additionally, Renault also has a loyalty bonus of ₹ 20,000 on offer for the Duster and Captur.

BS4 Renault Captur comes with benefits of up to ₹ 2 lakh and corporate discount of ₹ 10,000

As for carmakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota India, Ford India and Jeep India, they have largely exhausted their BS4 model stock and are only producing and billing BS6 compliant models right now. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, started selling BS6 vehicles nearly a year back, from April 2019, with the Alto 800 and the Baleno facelift and except for S-Cross (which was only diesel) all models have made the shift to the new emission standards. Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota stopped production of BS4 vehicles in January 2020, Jeep India cleared its BS4 stock in February 2020 itself.

Disclaimer:

Dealerships are likely to remain closed with the ongoing 21-days lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

All discounts are subject to limited availability and are valid only until March 31, 2020.

Discounts may vary depending on the dealership and state.

Before purchasing please check your local RTO deadline for registration of BS4 vehicles.

