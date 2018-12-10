New Cars and Bikes in India

Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018

Audi India is offering some massive discounts on its cars especially the Q3, A3, A4 and the Q5.

Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are providing offers on their existing portfolio

As 2018 comes to an end, car manufacturers are looking to end this calendar year on a high. Considering that the festive season has been a bit of a dampner for most carmakers' plans, but with prices set to be hiked from January 2019, the companies are trying their best to woo customers by offering discounts on cars. BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz and even Volvo have already launched a whole bunch of vehicles in 2018 and some of them have already announced big plans for the coming year. BMW and Mercedes-Benz have already announced their intention to bring in new generation models to India, which translates into the current lot of cars being sold under massive discounts. While Volvo Cars India isn't offering any discounts, the rest of the luxury car makers are certainly making offers, which you probably won't refuse

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, Honda Offering Discounts In December 2018

Here's a look at all the Discounts offered by Luxury Car Makers

Audi

Audi India is offering some massive discounts on its cars especially the Q3, A3, A4 and the Q5. The Audi A3 Premium Plus Diesel which is priced at ₹ 34.91 lakh receives a discount of close to ₹ 7 lakh and the discounted rate is now ₹ 27.99 lakh.

audi a3 facelift

Audi is offering discounts of up to ₹ 7 lakh on the A3 

The A4 Premium Plus diesel variant also receives a discount of close to ₹ 8 lakh while the Q3 also receives discounts of up to ₹ 6 lakh. The Q5 too gets a price cut of up to ₹ 5 lakh. These discounts are part of the Rush Hour campaign that the company is currently running in the country and these offers will be valid only till the end of December 2018.

BMW

BMW will be coming out with all-new cars in India and is looking to expand its SUV range in the country. Here are the details of the offers provided by the company in December 2018

BMW 3 Series

Exchange Bonus of ₹ 5 lakh

EMI of ₹ 25,333

Complimentary 3 Year Service and Maintenance Package

Assured Buyback of ₹ 17.91 lakh after 4 years

BMW 5 Series

Discount of ₹ 8 lakh on petrol and ₹ 8.5 lakh on diesel variants

Complimentary 3 Year Service and Maintenance Package

Assured Buyback of ₹ 26.01 lakh after 4 years

BMW X1

Complimentary 3 Year Service and Maintenance Package

Assured Buyback of ₹ 14.49 Lakhs after 4 years

bmw x5 special edition

There are some massive discounts on the BMW X5 considering that the new-gen version will be launched next year 

BMW X5

Exchange Bonus of ₹ 10 Lakhs

EMI of ₹ 73,333

Complimentary 3 Year Service and Maintenance Package

Assured Buyback of ₹ 35.05 Lakhs after 4 years

BMW X3

Complimentary 3 Year Service and Maintenance Package

Assured Buyback of ₹ 25.73 Lakh after 4 years

 

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz CLA

EMI of ₹ 39,999,

3 years maintenance with assured buy back.

mercedes benz glc

The new-gen GLC is on it's way and there are some great offers on the current model 

Mercedes-Benz GLC

EMI ₹ 44,444

4 years Comprehensive Insurance

4 years warranty

4 years maintenance

Mercedes-Benz GLA

EMI of ₹ 39,999

0 Comments

3 years maintenance with Assured buy back

