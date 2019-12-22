New Cars and Bikes in India

Diesel Prices Surge Over 50 Paise Per Litre In Three Straight Days

Diesel prices rose to Rs. 66.54 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 68.95 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 69.80 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 70.34 per litre in Chennai.

Diesel prices rose for the third consecutive days on Saturday while, petrol prices remained stable for the fourth straight days. Diesel is priced in the national capital region at Rs 66.54 per litre today as the oil marketing companies have increased diesel prices over 50 paise a litre across India in three straight days. Diesel prices hiked by 20 paise a litre in Delhi and Kolkata, while 21 paise per litre in Mumbai and Chennai on Saturday.

As per the price list available at the website of the India Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), diesel prices rose to ₹ 66.54 per litre in Delhi, ₹ 68.95 per litre in Kolkata, ₹ 69.80 per litre in Mumbai and ₹ 70.34 per litre in Chennai.

However, petrol prices remained unchanged at ₹ 74.63, ₹ 77.29, ₹ 80.29 and ₹ 77.58 per litre respectively in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

The consumers are unlikely to get relief from the price hike of fuel in the near term as crude prices have increased significantly this month.

The benchmark crude, Brent has become nearly six-dollar costlier so far in December, however, the most active contract of Brent crude closed at 66.04 dollars per barrel on Friday, 0.75 per cent lower from the previous session.

Prices are still ruling nearly three-month high. Crude prices jumped to $71.95 per barrel on September 16 amid supply concern after the drone attacks on the facilities of Saudi Aramco, one of the major oil companies of the world.

