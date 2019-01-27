New Cars and Bikes in India

Diesel Price Witness A Marginal Surge

In January, the retail price of diesel in Delhi has witnessed a hike of Rs. 3.85 per litre and petrol retail price has gone up by Rs. 2.97 per litre.

The retail prices of fuel in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities.

  • Prices have gone up for the eighth time in January.
  • The retail price for diesel has been increased by 10 Paise.
  • Petrol price remain unchanged this time.

The upward movement in the retail fuel prices has become perpetual as the year starts. Following a series of marginal increase earlier in the month, the retail price of diesel has again inched up by 10 paise to ₹ 66.01 per litre in Delhi, however, there hasn't come any notification about the petrol price which at present is selling at ₹ 71.27 per litre. The retail price of the diesel has witnessed a hike for the eighth time in a month.

The retail price of diesel in the capital was ₹ 62.16 per litre whereas petrol was selling at ₹ 68.30 per litre in the first week of January 2019. This means that in January, the retail price of diesel in Delhi has witnessed a hike of ₹ 3.85 per litre and petrol retail price has gone up by ₹ 2.97 per litre. The retail prices of fuel in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities. However, there hasn't been any change in prices in the NCR region. Petrol in Gurugram is being retailed at ₹ 71.99 per litre and ₹ 70.97 in Noida. Diesel is priced at ₹ 65.76 per litre in Gurugram and ₹ 65.15 in Noida. Even in Mumbai, the prices are the same at ₹ 76.90 per litre for petrol and ₹ 69.11 per litre for diesel.

The reason behind the increase in retail fuel prices is still uncertain. Some people at the filling station we spoke to haven't informed of being notified about the reason and fuel station owners are speculating that the government is adjusting the prices according to the fluctuations that had happened earlier in the month in the crude oil price. 

