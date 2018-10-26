New Cars and Bikes in India

Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali

Hari Krishna Exports is known for treating his employees with car gifts every Diwali and this year the company will be gifting 400 units of the Renault Kwid and 200 units of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio to the employees.

View Photos

Surat-based Savji Dholakia may not be a name you read in auto publications too often, but the diamond merchant has built a reputation of gifting cars to his employees every year during the festive season. Keeping up with the tradition, the founder of Hari Krishna Exports will be handing over 400 Renault Kwids to his employees out of 600 vehicles earmarked for gifting and bonus purposes to employees that met the company targets. Apart from the Kwid, the company will also be gifting the Maruti Suzuki Celerio to its employees.

"As a part of our loyalty bonus program to our employees, we will be giving incentive to approximately 1700 diamond artists and diamond engineers," Savji Dholakia announced in a Facebook post. The company also claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be handing over the keys to women employees at a special event.

In September this year, Savji Dholakia had gifted three Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d SUVs worth ₹ 1 crore (on-road) each to three of its senior staffers who completed 25 years at the company.

Both the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Celerio are entry-level models. The Kwid is offered with 800 ccand 1.0-litre petrol engine options, while the Celerio uses the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol motor. The on-road price of both cars range between ₹ 4.4 lakh and ₹ 5.38 lakh, respectively.

0 Comments

During the previous festive seasons, Hari Krishna Exports has gifted employees a number of cars ranging from the Fiat Punto to the Datsun redi-GO. That being said, how's your bonus looking this year?

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Savji Dholakia 600 Cars Diwali Gift Diwali Gifts Cars Renault KWID Maruti Suzuki Celerio Festive season

Latest News

Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
More e-Rickshaws In India Than Battery Powered Cars In China
More e-Rickshaws In India Than Battery Powered Cars In China
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Images Leaked
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Images Leaked
2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Revealed
2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Revealed
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again; Details Here
Fuel Prices Reduced Once Again; Details Here
Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers
Volvo Cars Invests In BP-backed Charging Firm To Lure Electric Buyers
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
Triumph Scrambler 1200: 5 Things You Should Know
Triumph Scrambler 1200: 5 Things You Should Know
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
Jaguar Launches Slovak Plant, Sees Output Hitting 1,00,000 By 2020
Jaguar Launches Slovak Plant, Sees Output Hitting 1,00,000 By 2020
Honda Grazia Scooter Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In 11 Months
Honda Grazia Scooter Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In 11 Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop By 1.5 Per Cent In Q2 Of FY 2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop By 1.5 Per Cent In Q2 Of FY 2018-19

Latest Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Kia models

x
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Omni To Be Discontinued
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
TVS Sport Special Edition Launched For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 40,088
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities