Dhruv, Saurav And Jeet Lead At The Start Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3

The 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup enters its penultimate round of the season with the top three drivers separated by just 16 points.

Joining him on the first row will be Saurav Bandyopadhyay, while Pratik Sonawane will be starting third

  • Dhruv Mohite will start Race 1 of Round 3 on pole position
  • Saurav Bandyopadhyay starts at P2, Pratik Sonawane at P3
  • The MMRT will see 3 races being conducted over the next two days

The 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup has moved into the second half of the championship with Round 3 being held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai. The penultimate round will host three races over the weekend and bring the drivers a step closer to the title this year. Ahead of the first race later today, points leader Dhruv Mohite will be starting the weekend on pole having set the fastest lap time of 1m54.959s on Friday. Joining him on the first row will be Thane's Saurav Bandyopadhyay, while Pratik Sonawane of Pune will be starting third.

Having clinched several podiums in the first two rounds, Jeet Jhabakh of Hyderabad managed to post fastest laps during the free practice sessions but qualified only fourth for Race 1. The top drivers though are divided within a second of each other, while the top three drivers in the championship are separated by just 16 points.

Speaking about the intense competition ahead of Round 3, Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, "It is always exciting to see top drivers putting in such tight lap times. All our cars are built identical and have exact same performance. Therefore, it boils down to the drivers' skills in the end and when you see such a close competition amongst them, you are sure that the series is moving in the right, competitive direction."

The MMRT welcomes the Volkswagen Ameo Cup drivers back after hosting Round 2 as well. The drivers for their first real sense of speed and handling at the MMRT. There will be three races held over the weekend that will see the top drivers fiercely competing for points before the finals at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida.

