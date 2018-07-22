Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 3 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 2

Ending his spell of misses this weekend, Dhruv Mohite completed this weekend's final race with a victory in the 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 2 in Chennai. The series leader finished third in Race 1, while Race 2 saw him face a forced retirement due to technical issues. However, Race 3 was that of redemption and the Kolhapur-based driver ensured to make it count. Coming in second was Jeet Jhabakh, the winner of Race 2, while Anmol Singh Sahil took his third podium of the weekend with Race 3.

Mohite started second, behind pole-sitter Saurav Bandyopadhyay but got the better start off the two. He had tyres in slightly better condition over Saurav after not running in Race 2. The driver took the lead in the opening lap and there was no looking back since during the eight lap race. Mohite had built a gap of over a second before the safety car was deployed at the end of Lap 2 after two cars went off track.

Race 3 is underway for the Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 Round 2.



Dhruv Mohite takes the lead from Saurav Bandyopadhyay at the end of the opening lap.

The race restarted with a two-lap caution and Dhruv was quick pull away from the rest of pack on the field. While Jhabakh worked hard to close in on his rival, Mohite was well ahead over the competition and won Race 3 with a margin of 3.876s.

Race 2 winner Jeet Jhabakh is hot on Dhruv Mohite's tail. Anmol Singh Sahil is third is now third. Pole-sitter Saurav Bandyopadhyay is down to P4.



Pole-sitter Saurav Bandyopadhyay is down to P4.

That said, there was more action at the back of the grid with Saurav, Jeet and Pratik Pandurang Sonawane and Shubhomoy Ball. Saurav was quick to lose pace after the opening lap and was overtaken by Jhabakh and later by Pratik and Anmol after the safety car period. Anmol Singh Sahil, who had a wonderful weekend with two back-to-back podiums made a hat-trick out of Round 2 finishing third.

Coming in fourth was Saurav, who passed Sonawane in a last minute recovery. Meanwhile, Shubhomoy Ball and Siddharth Mehdiratta finished sixth and seventh respectively. The last three spots on the top 10 list were taken by Sandeep Sangharjka, Amjad Khan and Ayush Ramesh Tainwala.

Dhruv Mohite brings this one home.



Jeet Jhabakh finishes on P2.



Anmol Singh Sahil takes his third podium for the weekend at P3.

However, the race results remain provisional for now as one driver is under investigation for overtaking behind the safety car. The final results will be declared later today.

With the series reaching its halfway mark, Dhruv continues to lead the championship in terms of points but the points advantage has been wiped out. Unlike the end of Round 1, Round 2 leaves us on a more unpredictable note with Jeet, Dhruv and Saurav, all looking good for the championship title. With one dead race to his name, Mohite can't afford another DNF, if he intends to claim the title this season. The other drivers don't plan to make it easier either.

