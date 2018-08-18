New Cars and Bikes in India

Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 1 Of Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3

Kolhapur's Dhruv Mohite extended his championship lead with the first win of the weekend in Chennai. Round 3 has two more races lined up for Sunday.

View Photos
Saurav Bandyopadhyay and Jeet Jhabakh finished at the second and third place respectively

Leading the points table, Dhruv Mohite took his first win of the weekend in Round 3 of the 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai. The Kolhapur-based driver started the race on pole position and maintained his lead throughout the eight lap race. Finishing second and third respectively were title contenders Saurav Bandyopadhyay and Jeet Jhabakh. This was Dhruv's fourth win of the season, and an important one after a DNF to his name in the previous round.

Volkswagen Ameo

6.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen Ameo

While Dhruv held on to the lead right from the start, it was Saurav who had a better start and was hot on the pole-sitter's tail. However, Dhruv was quick to extend his lead by a healthy margin almost to a difference of 3.5 seconds by the second lap. Meanwhile Jeet Jhabakh who started the race in fourth place was catching up with Pratik Sonawane who started at P3.

Advertisement
nkqur4bc

Finishing second and third respectively were title contenders Saurav Bandyopadhyay and Jeet Jhabakh

The Hyderabad-based driver was quick to move into P3 by the second lap and retained the position until the end of the race. In an otherwise clean race, Jeet turned out to get the maximum action, without any major incidents on track. Pratik too showed some impressive pace having dropped to eighth and recovered to fourth.

Chittagong-based driver Affan Sadat Islam finished fifth in Race 1, ahead of Siddharth Mehdiratta and Shubhomoy Ball. Guest driver Ameya Dandekar took eighth place followed by Anmol Singh. After missing out on Round 2, Bangladesh-based Tauhid Anwar made a comeback to the championship and finished 10th in Race 1.

0 Comments

With two more races to go, the top drivers will be starting the next race at the back of the grid as part of the reverse grid order. Dhruv has cemented his lead by a healthy margin for the championship, but if the last round was anything to go by, Saurav and Jeet could turn out to be game-changers too.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Ameo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra
e-Verito
TAGS :
Volkswagen Ameo VOlkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 Ameo Cup 2018

Latest News

Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 1 Of Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 1 Of Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Tata Motors Extends Support For Cars Affected In Kerala Flood
Tata Motors Extends Support For Cars Affected In Kerala Flood
2019 Ducati Hypermotard Spied Testing
2019 Ducati Hypermotard Spied Testing
Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea
Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea
Dhruv, Saurav And Jeet Lead At The Start Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Dhruv, Saurav And Jeet Lead At The Start Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Government To Allow Aftermarket Hybrid And Electric Conversion Kits For Vehicles
Government To Allow Aftermarket Hybrid And Electric Conversion Kits For Vehicles
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Infiniti Reveals Sketch Of The Prototype 10 Single Seater EV
Infiniti Reveals Sketch Of The Prototype 10 Single Seater EV
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.09 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

90 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

132 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Volkswagen Ameo Alternatives

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.06 - 9.59 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.97 - 9.58 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.74 - 9.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.13 - 7.86 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ameo
×
Explore Now
x
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Tata Motors Extends Support For Cars Affected In Kerala Flood
Tata Motors Extends Support For Cars Affected In Kerala Flood
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities