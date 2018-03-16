Devendra Fadnavis Hands Over 25 Tata Starbus Hybrid-Electric Buses To MMRDA

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis today officially handed over twenty-five Tata Starbus hybrid-electric buses to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority a.k.a. MMRDA. Developed indigenously by the home-grown automaker, the new Tata Starbus runs on dual power, combining diesel and electric motor and the company says that the buses are economically viable, safe and environmentally friendly. The new Tata Starbus hybrid-electric buses can be experienced on the Bandra Kurla Complex route in the city. The launch ceremony was presided by Shri Anant Geete, Union Minister Heavy Industry and Public Sector Enterprises

Talking about the new Tata Starbus hybrid electric bus Girish Wagh, President Commercial Vehicles Business at Tata Motors said, "The Tata Starbus Hybrid Electric is India's First Series Hybrid Electric Architecture Bus and is a testimony to our technological prowess axxnd deep understanding of our customer requirements. We are committed to developing low-emission buses that make a substantial contribution towards sustainable urban transport. We will continue our work on electrification and alternative fuel technologies and engage with the government and regulatory authorities to promote these smart technologies and develop products further strengthening the future of Green Mobility in India."

The bus is powered by a new-generation Bharat Stage IV a.k.a. BS-IV diesel engine, while the electric motor is powered by 'Prismatic Cell', which is said to be the most advanced Lithium Ion batteries in the automotive industry. The buses also get a new chassis and all-new stylized body design. For added comfort of the occupants, the company has used a full low floor bus configuration and is also said to offers enhanced NVH system. The buses also get Tata Motors' proprietary new generation telematics system for remote diagnostics.

The new Tata Starbus is claimed to offer superior comfort and safety features for passengers and the company's calls it the 'future of rapid urban mass transportation system'. Along with complying with the existing BS-IV emission norms, the Tata Starbus adheres to all UBS-II (Urban Bus Specifications), AIS 052 (Automotive Industry Standards) and CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.