New Cars and Bikes in India

Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US

Ford won't be moving production of a hatchback vehicle to the US from China - despite President Trump's claim that his taxes on Chinese imports mean the Focus Active can be built in America.

View Photos

Ford says it won't be moving production of a hatchback vehicle to the United States from China - despite President Donald Trump's claim that his taxes on Chinese imports mean the Focus Active can be built in America. Citing Trump's new tariffs, Ford on August 31 said it was dropping plans to ship the Focus Active from China to America. Trump took to Twitter Sunday to declare victory and write: "This is just the beginning. This car can now be BUILT IN THE U.S.A. and Ford will pay no tariffs!"

Ford

Ford Cars

Freestyle

EcoSport

Endeavour

Figo

Mustang

Figo Aspire

Trump was referring to a Reuters article published last week on CNBC that said Ford cancelled plans to sell a small, Chinese made vehicle because of possible hikes in tariffs. In the article, a Ford official said it would have been a "niche vehicle" in US markets, and will not cost jobs or hurt sales.

In a Sunday statement replying to the tweet, Ford said "it would not be profitable to build the Focus Active in the U.S." given forecast yearly sales below 50,000.

For now, that means Ford simply won't sell the vehicle in the United States.

Trump first threatened to up tariffs against China in July, boosting the looming trade war between the US and China. After months of discussion among US companies that the tariffs would cause costs of a wide variety of huge range of industrial and consumer goods.

0 Comments

Trump told reporters Friday that the tariffs would "take place very soon."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Freestyle with Immediate Rivals

Ford Freestyle
Ford
Freestyle
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai
i20 Active
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross
Renault Captur
Renault
Captur
MINI Countryman
MINI
Countryman
TAGS :
Ford US Donald Trump Ford US Factory

Latest News

Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US
Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US
Honda Achieves 15 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India
Honda Achieves 15 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
2019 Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things To Know
2019 Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things To Know
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins San Marino GP As Lorenzo Crashes
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins San Marino GP As Lorenzo Crashes
How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'
How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'
MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit
MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit
2020 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed At New York Fashion Week
2020 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed At New York Fashion Week
Stable Electric Vehicle Policy Coming Soon: PM Modi
Stable Electric Vehicle Policy Coming Soon: PM Modi
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Delivery Date Announced
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Delivery Date Announced
Mobility Is Our Next Frontier In Fight Against Climate Change: PM Modi
Mobility Is Our Next Frontier In Fight Against Climate Change: PM Modi
Government Plans To Bring Noise Level Of Horns Under 100 Decibels
Government Plans To Bring Noise Level Of Horns Under 100 Decibels
2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400
2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

32 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

124 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

7 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 10 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Ford Cars

Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.44 - 8.99 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.06 - 9.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Delivery Date Announced
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Delivery Date Announced
Mahindra Marazzo is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Marazzo is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities