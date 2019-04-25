New Cars and Bikes in India

Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model

Yamaha's new leaning three-wheeled 300 cc scooter's design patents have been filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

View Photos
Yamaha has filed design filings for its new leaning three-wheeled scooter

Highlights

  • Yamaha 3CT production model expected later this year
  • The 3CT will be a leaning three-wheeled scooter
  • The Yamaha 3CT will be powered by a 300 cc engine

Yamaha has filed design patents for its upcoming leaning three-wheeled scooter, and it seems to be only a matter of time before the new Yamaha 3CT production model is unveiled. The 300 cc Yamaha 3CT was unveiled as a concept at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, along with the Yamaha Niken GT sport-tourer with Yamaha's leaning multi-wheel technology. And now, the design patents reveal that the production model of the Yamaha 3CT will be almost similar to the prototype showcased at the EICMA show. The designs were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, so it seems that the new 3CT will certainly be introduced in European markets, but there's still no confirmation of the model making its way to any of the Asian markets, including India.

18b7qhm8

The Yamaha 3CT will be powered by a 300 cc engine

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

MT-15

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

FZ25

FZ V3.0 FI

YZF R1

Fazer 25

Fascino

FZ V2.0 FI

SZ RR V2.0

Fazer V2.0 FI

MT-09

YZF R3

YZF R15S

Cygnus Ray ZR

Saluto

Saluto RX

Alpha

RAY Z

The bodywork seen on the design filings appears to be mostly unchanged from the prototype, including the peculiar beak-like nose up front. Part of the unique front suspension is also visible which shows off the mechanism that allows the two front wheels to tilt and steer in tandem. The overall design looks more or less similar to the prototype, apart from a taller windscreen, a slightly different seat, mirrors, turn signals and licence plate mount. The prototype unveiled at the EICMA show has a 300 cc Blue Core engine which puts out 27.6 bhp at 7250 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 5750 rpm.

0 Comments

Now, the 3CT isn't Yamaha's first scooter using the leaning three-wheeled technology. In 2014, Yamaha introduced the 125 cc Tricity, which also uses the tilting three-wheeled technology in certain South East Asian markets, like Thailand and Japan, before being launched in European markets in 2015. In Asian markets, the Tricity was not so successful and even in Europe, it received mixed responses, but could not become as popular as Yamaha had expected. Now, with the Yamaha Niken getting some traction and interest in Europe, the more powerful, 300 cc Yamaha 3CT may be able to become commercially more successful than the Tricity. We expect Yamaha to showcase the production model sometime later this year.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha MT-15 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha
MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
KTM 125 Duke
KTM
125 Duke
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
TAGS :
Yamaha 3CT Yamaha leaning three-wheeler Yamaha 3CT leaning three-wheeled scooter New Yamaha scooter

Latest News

Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.69 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 68,297 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities