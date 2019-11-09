Demand For Mahindra XUV300 Petrol On The Rise In India

The Mahindra XUV300 has been a runaway success for the carmaker in India and it's not only the diesel variants but also petrol variants which are contributing quite substantially to its overall sales. The company has shared that it is witnessing a strong customer interest for the petrol iteration. In fact, in the second quarter (Q2) of FY2020 almost 33 per cent of the sales for the model came from petrol variants and in the first quarter (Q1) it added 25 per cent of the overall sales.

Mahindra XUV300 9.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Mahindra Open To Supplying Electric Powertrains: Pawan Goenka

Mahindra will convert both petrol and diesel engines to BS6.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director - Mahindra & Mahindra said, "There's certainly an increase in the need for the petrol engined XUV300. Last month we saw 33% sales for the petrol and the trend is increasing in this segment." After seeing a healthy demand for both engines, the company has decided to convert the entire engine line-up (Petrol and Diesel) to BS6 , hoping that both iterations will get even more popular by the day. The Petrol XUV300 is powered by a 1.2 litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that develops 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel XUV300 gets the tried and tested 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from the Marazzo with 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque on tap. The SUV gets a bundle of upmarket features like an electric sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cruise Control and LED daytime running lamps among others which add up to its value for money quotient.

Also Read: Mahindra's Q2 Profit Drops By 27 Per Cent For FY2020

The Mahindra XUV300 is pretty well loaded with upmarket features.

That said, the increase in the demand of the petrol variants has also been because its arch rival- the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered only with a diesel engine at the moment and a petrol is expected only next year when the updated model is expected to hit our market. In October 2019, Mahindra sold 3045 units of the XUV300 as compared to 2492 units which were sold in the previous month, witnessing a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 22 per cent amidst the ongoing slowdown in the auto industry. However, increase in volumes is also due to the festive demand and the company was offering benefits up to ₹ 40,000 on the model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.