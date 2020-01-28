Delta Electronics Opens New E-Mobility Tech Experience Center

Delta Electronics has set up its new electric mobility and tech experience center in India to develop new charging infrastructure in India. Delta Electronics India has also introduced its next generation charging solutions- the DC city charger and AC Max that will cater to the need of efficient public charging infrastructure. MG Motor has also joined hands with Delta Electronics to strengthen its EV infrastructure for ZS EV customers along with owners of its future EVs.

While inaugurating this state-of-the-art Experience Center, Niranjan S Nayak, Business Head, Delta Electronics India said "Being a leader in the global market, we are working towards bringing our deep industry expertise and engineering capabilities to India to fulfill the highly demanding needs of the EV ecosystem players. Delta is Powering Green Mobility and over the last four years the company has carved a niche for itself in EV Charging solutions by providing competent solutions viz-a-viz international standards. This E-Mobility Tech Experience Center will reinstate our endeavour to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.

The E-Mobility Tech Experience Center comprise of live demonstration, knowledge sharing, global technology adoption methodology, technology innovation, charging process simulation and integration with multiple hardware, software and cloud servers. Moreover, the new Experience Center comes with energy efficient AC & DC EV chargers such as GB/T, CCS, ChadeMO along with OCA certified Testing Tools, Charging Process Simulators, Load Simulators and Charge Point Operator software platform.

