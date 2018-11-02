New Cars and Bikes in India

Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution

While a pollution mask is very helpful seeing the level of smog today, it is important to know what type of masks should you buy and from where, and we are here to tell you that.

View Photos
With increasing air pollution it's important to have a pollution mask, here's how you get the right one

Air pollution is right now getting out of hand, especial in Delhi NCR and other northern regions of India. In fact, the government is right now taking several different measures to dater this, including halting the use of private cars in the national capital from Nov 1 to Nov 10. While this will help to bring down pollution caused by vehicles, people of Delhi NCR are still prone to the smog and bad air quality, especially those who use public transport and two-wheelers users. One way to safeguard yourself from harmful pollutants that is quite common right now is the use of pollution masks. However, it is important to know what type of masks should you buy and from where, and we are here to tell you that.

delhi smog pollution pti 650

It's better to use a pollution mask rather than a handkerchief or scarf

What To Buy

While we commonly see people buying a regular surgical mask, or worse, just use a handkerchief to cover their face, frankly, it's almost equivalent to not using one at all. In fact, what you should actually buy are proper pollution masks, which can be identified from the ratings given on them. The best masks are the ones that come with rating N95 and N99 or the equivalent FFP2 and FFP3 rated. The N95 or the FFP2 masks cut out about 95 per cent of particular matter, the N99 or FFP3 can cut out about 98 to 99 per cent particulate matter.

Also Read: 7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution

Where to Buy

While there is an array of option for masks the range from as low as less than ₹ 200, going even over ₹ 2000, depending on what and where you buy them from. You can always go to your trusted pharmacist that will allow you to check different options and chose the one most suited, ranging from ₹ 150 to ₹ 500 or more. Otherwise, you can even find a range of different pollution masks on some of leading online stores, which is more suited you plan to buy them in multiple quantities. Now, you can find pollution masks even in sporting goods stores, suited for physical activities.

Also Read: How to Drive Safely in Fog, Smog: 5 Car Driving Tips

Masks Suited for Motorcyclist

0 Comments

While it's always advisable to wear a full-face helmet, motorcyclists in India also use half-face or 3/4th helmets, and in case of the latter two, it becomes all the more important for people to use a proper pollution mask as it's not only cutting out particulates but also the smoke and dust on the roads. While almost all kinds of masks that we mentioned above can be used while riding with a helmet, the N95 or the FFP2 rated ones are slightly more compact and might be much easier to use while wearing a full-face helmet. In case you use a half-face or 3/4th, then even the N99 or FFP3 can be used.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Delhi Smog 2018 Delhi Smog Delhi pollution pollution masks

Latest News

SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
SIAM and JARA Partners To Organize 11th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum In India
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Debut At EICMA 2018
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
US-Iran Crude Oil Sanctions A Ray Of Hope For Indian Carmakers
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
India-Made Hyundai i20 Scores 3-Star Rating Global NCAP Crash Test
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Production-Ready Benelli 752S Revealed
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
Mahindra Blazo X Truck Range Launched In India
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
7 Things Car Owners Can Do To Combat Air Pollution
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Bajaj Auto Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary
Jaguar Land Rover To Open Technical Engineering Office In Hungary
Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept Stars In Will Smith's Animated Spy Movie
Audi RSQ E-Tron Concept Stars In Will Smith's Animated Spy Movie
Maruti Suzuki Opens Its 250th Commercial Vehicle Outlet In India
Maruti Suzuki Opens Its 250th Commercial Vehicle Outlet In India
This Bus Combats Pollution As It Moves
This Bus Combats Pollution As It Moves
2020 Toyota Supra To Debut At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show
2020 Toyota Supra To Debut At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show
Volvo Cars India Records 40 Per Cent Growth in Jan-Oct 2018
Volvo Cars India Records 40 Per Cent Growth in Jan-Oct 2018

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7 Lakh Units For 2nd Consecutive Month
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 7 Lakh Units For 2nd Consecutive Month
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities