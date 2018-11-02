Delhi Smog: Best Mask To Fight Pollution

Air pollution is right now getting out of hand, especial in Delhi NCR and other northern regions of India. In fact, the government is right now taking several different measures to dater this, including halting the use of private cars in the national capital from Nov 1 to Nov 10. While this will help to bring down pollution caused by vehicles, people of Delhi NCR are still prone to the smog and bad air quality, especially those who use public transport and two-wheelers users. One way to safeguard yourself from harmful pollutants that is quite common right now is the use of pollution masks. However, it is important to know what type of masks should you buy and from where, and we are here to tell you that.

It's better to use a pollution mask rather than a handkerchief or scarf

What To Buy

While we commonly see people buying a regular surgical mask, or worse, just use a handkerchief to cover their face, frankly, it's almost equivalent to not using one at all. In fact, what you should actually buy are proper pollution masks, which can be identified from the ratings given on them. The best masks are the ones that come with rating N95 and N99 or the equivalent FFP2 and FFP3 rated. The N95 or the FFP2 masks cut out about 95 per cent of particular matter, the N99 or FFP3 can cut out about 98 to 99 per cent particulate matter.

Where to Buy

While there is an array of option for masks the range from as low as less than ₹ 200, going even over ₹ 2000, depending on what and where you buy them from. You can always go to your trusted pharmacist that will allow you to check different options and chose the one most suited, ranging from ₹ 150 to ₹ 500 or more. Otherwise, you can even find a range of different pollution masks on some of leading online stores, which is more suited you plan to buy them in multiple quantities. Now, you can find pollution masks even in sporting goods stores, suited for physical activities.

Masks Suited for Motorcyclist

While it's always advisable to wear a full-face helmet, motorcyclists in India also use half-face or 3/4th helmets, and in case of the latter two, it becomes all the more important for people to use a proper pollution mask as it's not only cutting out particulates but also the smoke and dust on the roads. While almost all kinds of masks that we mentioned above can be used while riding with a helmet, the N95 or the FFP2 rated ones are slightly more compact and might be much easier to use while wearing a full-face helmet. In case you use a half-face or 3/4th, then even the N99 or FFP3 can be used.

