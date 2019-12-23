Delhi Government Drafts Electric Vehicle Policy 2019

The Delhi government has released the draft for the Electric Vehicle Policy 2019 that aims at the frequent use of electric vehicles in the national capital. The policy draft states that the primary goal is to improve Delhi's air quality by bringing down emissions from the transport sector. As a result, the policy will seek the rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in such a way that they contribute 25 per cent to the overall new vehicle registrations by 2024." The draft of the Delhi EV Policy was first put out in the public domain in November last year and suggestions and comments from the stakeholders including non-profit think-tanks, academic experts, EV and battery manufacturers, as well as multilateral bodies and concerned individuals.

The Delhi EV Policy will be focussing on electric two-wheelers and shared transport vehicles including the likes e-three-wheelers, buses and freight vehicles, since they contribute to the majority of the vehicular pollution, according to the government. The policy suggests that electric two-wheelers constitute only 0.2 per cent of annual two-wheeler sales, electric cars contribute 0.1 per cent to car sales, while electric three-wheeler sales at almost nil at present.

The Delhi government is targeting the induction of 35,000 within a year that will include two/three and four-wheelers. This will include 1000 EVs for last-mile deliveries and 250 public charging or swapping stations around Delhi. Furthermore, the government is targeting to register about five lakh EVs in the next five years, which will help save about ₹ 6000 crore in oil and liquid natural gas imports, as well as 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. This, the government says is equivalent to avoiding nearly one lakh CO2 emissions from petrol cars over their lifetime. The EVs will also help avoid 159 tonnes of 2.5 ppm tailpipe emissions. The policy further suggests that it plans to make the city, the EV capital of India.

INCENTIVES FOR TWO-WHEELERS

The Delhi EV Policy has also rolled out several provisions for electric two-wheeler buyers including a purchase incentive of ₹ 5000 per kWh of battery capacity. So, a two-wheeler with a battery capacity of 2 kWh will get a subsidy of ₹ 10,000 as compared to ₹ 5500 presently offered by DPCC as subsidy. There will also be a scrapping incentive of ₹ 5000 on offer, subject to evidence of matching contribution from the dealer or OEM.

The policy will also allow ride-hailing service providers to operate electric two-wheeler taxis in a big step-up for last-mile connectivity. Delivery services that employ two-wheelers will also be expected to transition 50 per cent of their fleet to electric vehicles by March 2023, and completely to March 2025.

