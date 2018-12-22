New Cars and Bikes in India

Delhi Cars To Get Costly As One-Time Parking Charges Hiked Up To 18 Times

Steep hike in annual parking fee for different categories of commercial vehicles.

View Photos
the charges will now range between Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 75,000.

Car buyers will have to pay higher one-time parking charges in 2019 as the Delhi Transport Department has approved a recommendation for a hike by three municipal corporations of the city. According to the order, the charges will now range between ₹ 6,000 to ₹ 75,000. An order issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on Friday said that the new parking charges will be applicable from January 1, 2019.

The transport department collects the parking charges on behalf of the municipal corporations, which claim that it is meant for creating parking infrastructure in Delhi. The proposal by the three MCDs to hike the charges was pending for quite some time and was cleared by the transport commissioner on her last day in office, an official said. The order angered bus and taxi operators as the annual parking fee for different categories of commercial vehicles will rise from the existing ₹ 2,500- ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 10,000- ₹ 25,000.

According to the order, based on the cost of a vehicle, the one-time parking charge for private cars and SUVs will range between ₹ 6,000 and ₹ 75,000 -- 18 times the existing rate of ₹ 4,000. The process of charging the money during vehicle registration is prescribed through notification of Union Urban Affairs Ministry not by the transport department, Ms Joshi, who has taken charge as North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner, told PTI. The transport department only acts like the post office in the process, she said.

The parking charges mechanism will be replaced by spot parking fees after new parking regulations are notified by the Delhi government, she said.  A steep hike in annual parking fee for different categories of commercial vehicles. "Till then this mechanism will be applicable. So we followed an urban affairs ministry notification and issued these orders," Ms Joshi added.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, however, denied having any information about the hike. "I am not aware of any such decision," he told PTI. Displeased by the government order, transporters in the city threatened to stage a protest against the hike. "We will meet the Chief Minister and the transport minister on Monday against the hike because it will impact us negatively. If need be, we will resort to a strike also," said Shyam Lal Gola, spokesperson of State Transport Authority Operators Ekta Manch.

It's a very bad move that will pose hardships for all, including the commuters, president of Delhi Tourist Taxi Transport Association Sanjay Samrat said. "We will protest against the Delhi government," he said. He added that they will meet the Lieutenant Governor to appeal for a rollback of the hike.

0 Comments

The hike, which will boost finances of the civic bodies, may hit the transport department as it is likely that the sale of vehicles may shift to the neighbouring states because there will be a huge variation of rates in Delhi and other parts of the country, an official claimed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Car price hike Hike In Parking Charges Delhi Cars To Become Costly Car prices

Latest News

Delhi Cars To Get Costly As One-Time Parking Charges Hiked Up To 18 Times
Delhi Cars To Get Costly As One-Time Parking Charges Hiked Up To 18 Times
Land Rover Starts Experiential Journey For Owners
Land Rover Starts Experiential Journey For Owners
Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch Details
Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch Details
KETO To Invest $10 Million To Make Electric Autorickshaws In India
KETO To Invest $10 Million To Make Electric Autorickshaws In India
2019 Bajaj V15 Launched With More Power; Priced At Rs. 67,187
2019 Bajaj V15 Launched With More Power; Priced At Rs. 67,187
Maruti Suzuki Will Target Fleet, Shared Mobility Buyers With Its Upcoming Electric Car
Maruti Suzuki Will Target Fleet, Shared Mobility Buyers With Its Upcoming Electric Car
Renault and JMCG Announce An Agreement For Electric Vehicles In China
Renault and JMCG Announce An Agreement For Electric Vehicles In China
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two To Get Dual-Channel ABS From June 2019; Prices To Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Jawa And Jawa Forty Two To Get Dual-Channel ABS From June 2019; Prices To Start At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
Nissan To Lay Off 1,000 Mexican Workers, Cites Market Challenges
Nissan To Lay Off 1,000 Mexican Workers, Cites Market Challenges
Renault Kwid EV Starts Testing In China
Renault Kwid EV Starts Testing In China
TVS Launches Two New Scooter Tyre Patterns In India
TVS Launches Two New Scooter Tyre Patterns In India
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Luxury SUVs In India
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Luxury SUVs In India
Car Rental Company Fair Raises $385 Million In Softbank-Led Funding Round
Car Rental Company Fair Raises $385 Million In Softbank-Led Funding Round
Renault-Nissan Considered Secret Ghosn Payment Plan, Email Shows
Renault-Nissan Considered Secret Ghosn Payment Plan, Email Shows
Hyundai To Open Car Plant In Indonesia To Build EVs: Minister
Hyundai To Open Car Plant In Indonesia To Build EVs: Minister

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities