Deepa Damodaran Wins JK Tyre Rally To The Valley Title

The rally saw over 600 women in participation in about 130 cars promoting the spirit of women empowerment.

The JK Tyre Women's Rally to the Valley was organised last weekend in Mumbai and seasoned rallyist Deepa Damodaran took home the win once again in the Time Speed Distance (TSD) based event. Damodaran along with navigator Priyanka Videsh took the top spot in the rally, managing to log a bare minimum of three penalty points to annex the crown and win a cash prize of ₹ 100,000. The 2019 edition of the Rally to the Valley event saw over 600 ladies in participation in about 130 cars to promote women empowerment, creating a new record of sorts.

The rally commenced from Worli in Mumbai, touching a number of landmarks in the city including Century Bazaar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Shivaji Park, Dadar Plaza, Eastern Express Highway and Vashi, before culminating at Amby Valley, near Lonavala.

The Rally to the Valley was themed around patriotism this year

Speaking on the event, JK Tyre & Industries - Head Motorsports, Sanjay Sharma said, "It was a great moment for all of us involved in motorsports to see women running the show all by themselves. Congratulations to each of them as also all the winners."

Coming in second was Pradnya Chavarkar with navigator Parul Shah, while Vinisha Sawant with Ayoshmita Biswas took the third place, taking five and six penalty points respectively.

Like every year, the JK Tyre Rally to the Valley saw the participants decorating their cars and dressing themselves up to render a festive spirit to the occasion. The theme this year was patriotism running with the the country's tropical atmosphere with the women wearing the emotion on their sleeves, while also dressing up in uniforms and with messages on their cars, quite in with the event spirit.

PROVISIONAL RESULTS:

1.       Deepa Damodaran and Priyanka Videsh
2.       Pradnya Chavarkar and Parul Shah
3.       Vinisha Sawant and Ayoshmita Biswas

Ford Likely To End Independent India Business With New Mahindra Deal
Deepa Damodaran Wins JK Tyre Rally To The Valley Title
Hyundai Venue To Come With Free Data Service For The Warranty Period
Lexus LM Minivan Teaser Released
Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car Technology Unveiled In India
Hero MotoCorp's New Full Faired Motorcycle Spied
Indian Scout Range Recalled In the US
Honda May Be Working On A Climate-Controlled Motorcycle Seat
Land Rover Starts Local Assembly Of Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
Passenger Vehicles Sales Grew By 2.70% Between April-March 2019
Two-Wheeler Sales Witness Sharp Decline In FY2018-19; Drop By 17.31%
Toyota Innova Crysta Crosses 2.25 Lakh Sales Milestone
Hyundai Venue Connected Features Live Updates
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Sketches Released
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Completes 20 Years In India

