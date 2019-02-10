Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India

Having started the year with the FZ V3.0, Yamaha Motor India is all set to bring the MT-15 to the country later this year. The Yamaha MT-15 is the naked version of the very popular YZF-R15 and will be going on sale on March 15, 2019. Ahead of the official launch, select Yamaha dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the upcoming offering even as official bookings are yet to be announced. Dealers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi among other cities confirmed to carandbike that the MT-15 can be booked for a token amount of ₹ 5000, while deliveries for the bike will begin around early April.

The Yamaha MT-15 shares its underpinnings with the R15 and is a good looking motorcycle. The design language including the alien-inspired headlamp cowl comes from the larger MT-10 and MT-09 motorcycles, while the bike gets a full-LED dual headlamp setup. The bike will also borrow the all-digital Instrument console, telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension from the India-spec R15.

The Yamaha MT-15 is likely to be priced around ₹ 1.20-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Internationally, the MT-15 gets the more sophisticated USD forks, but the same have been most likely missed for India in order to keep the costs in check. Power on the Yamaha MT-15 will come from the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is likely to get variable valve actuation (VVA) that is seen on the R15 V3.0. The motor is tuned to produce about 19 bhp and 15 Nm of torque on the R15 and expect the power figures to remain identical on the MT as well. The 6-speed gearbox will be carried over as well, while dual-channel ABS will be available as standard.

What changes substantially on the Yamaha MT-15 over the R15 is the riding position that is now more upright and relaxed thanks to the raised handlebar and centre set foot pegs, as opposed to the dedicated stance on the R15. That said, the MT-15 will certainly be quick off the line and is sure to make for a fun and slick motorcycle.

Prices for the Yamaha MT-15 are under wraps for now but we expect the motorcycle to be priced in the vicinity of ₹ 1.20-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). At the price point, the bike will not only be marginally cheaper than the R15 but also take on the KTM 125 Duke.

