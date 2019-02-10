New Cars and Bikes in India

Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India

Select Yamaha do across the country have started accepting bookings for the upcoming MT-15 that will go on sale in March this year.

View Photos
The Yamaha MT-15 is based on the R15 V3.0 shares the same cycle parts

Having started the year with the FZ V3.0, Yamaha Motor India is all set to bring the MT-15 to the country later this year. The Yamaha MT-15 is the naked version of the very popular YZF-R15 and will be going on sale on March 15, 2019. Ahead of the official launch, select Yamaha dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the upcoming offering even as official bookings are yet to be announced. Dealers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi among other cities confirmed to carandbike that the MT-15 can be booked for a token amount of ₹ 5000, while deliveries for the bike will begin around early April.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 Launch Details Revealed

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.3 - 1.4 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Mar 2019

The Yamaha MT-15 shares its underpinnings with the R15 and is a good looking motorcycle. The design language including the alien-inspired headlamp cowl comes from the larger MT-10 and MT-09 motorcycles, while the bike gets a full-LED dual headlamp setup. The bike will also borrow the all-digital Instrument console, telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension from the India-spec R15.

354cpm9s

The Yamaha MT-15 is likely to be priced around ₹ 1.20-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Internationally, the MT-15 gets the more sophisticated USD forks, but the same have been most likely missed for India in order to keep the costs in check. Power on the Yamaha MT-15 will come from the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is likely to get variable valve actuation (VVA) that is seen on the R15 V3.0. The motor is tuned to produce about 19 bhp and 15 Nm of torque on the R15 and expect the power figures to remain identical on the MT as well. The 6-speed gearbox will be carried over as well, while dual-channel ABS will be available as standard.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 Spied Testing In India

What changes substantially on the Yamaha MT-15 over the R15 is the riding position that is now more upright and relaxed thanks to the raised handlebar and centre set foot pegs, as opposed to the dedicated stance on the R15. That said, the MT-15 will certainly be quick off the line and is sure to make for a fun and slick motorcycle.

0 Comments

Prices for the Yamaha MT-15 are under wraps for now but we expect the motorcycle to be priced in the vicinity of ₹ 1.20-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). At the price point, the bike will not only be marginally cheaper than the R15 but also take on the KTM 125 Duke.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Yamaha MT-15 Bookings Yamaha MT-15 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Yamaha bikes Yamaha Motor India

Latest News

Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India
Dealerships Start Accepting Bookings For Yamaha MT-15 In India
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Jaguar Land Rover Seeks $1 Billion Funding After Shock Writedown
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children
Auto Sales Could Recover After A Slowdown Period
Auto Sales Could Recover After A Slowdown Period
Tesla's Delivery Team Gutted In Recent Job Cuts
Tesla's Delivery Team Gutted In Recent Job Cuts
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R: Specifications Comparison
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R: Specifications Comparison
Mahindra Marazzo Has Received Over 19,000 Bookings So Far
Mahindra Marazzo Has Received Over 19,000 Bookings So Far
Mahindra Registers 60% Profit In Q3 FY2019, Total Profit Rs. 1,470 Crore
Mahindra Registers 60% Profit In Q3 FY2019, Total Profit Rs. 1,470 Crore
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R vs Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price Comparison
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R vs Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price Comparison
2020 Honda Africa Twin May Get More Power, Bigger Engine
2020 Honda Africa Twin May Get More Power, Bigger Engine
Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS
UK firm keen to make electric SUV vehicles in Pondy: Minister
UK firm keen to make electric SUV vehicles in Pondy: Minister
Bugatti Reveals Special Edition Of The Chiron Sport On Its 110th Anniversary
Bugatti Reveals Special Edition Of The Chiron Sport On Its 110th Anniversary

Latest Bikes

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

₹ 23.37 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa i-Praise

Okinawa i-Praise

₹ 1.23 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

₹ 53,050
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200

₹ 15.86 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB1000R Plus

Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 15.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 96,699 *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mahindra XUV300: Key Features Explained In Detail
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R vs Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price Comparison
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R vs Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities