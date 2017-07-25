Dealers Start Accepting Bookings For The Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV

Bookings for the upcoming Tata Nexon subcompact SUV has commenced in India at the dealership level. Slated to be launched around this festive season, many Tata dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the Nexon. Official bookings haven't commenced yet but we expect that to happen about a month before the actual launch of the Tata Nexon. For now, you can check with your nearest dealer for more booking related details. Tata Motors has already rolled out the first batch of the Nexon SUV and has said that the car will start arriving at dealerships soon, so in the coming weeks you might even get to see the vehicle up close at Tata showrooms. Recently the Nexon was also spotted undergoing the last leg testing.

First batch of Tata Nexon SUVs rolled out of the Ranjangaon plant

The upcoming Tata Nexon is the first sub 4-metre SUV from the car manufacturer and it will compete against established players like - Mauri Suzuki Vitra Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. This is why Tata Motors has equipped the Nexon SUV with several best-in-class features and the Impact design philosophy gives a futuristic look to the SUV. In fact, the Nexon is the only sub 4-metre SUV in the space to offer multiple driving modes - Eco, City and Sport. Other features include - a floating dashtop HD display equipped with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Harman infotainment system with 8-speakers and read text & Whatsapp messages and voice based reply commands among others.

Tata Nexon Revetron and Revetorq engines

The Tata Nexon also gets new petrol and diesel engines from the Revotron and Revotorq family. The petrol unit is, in fact, a turbocharged version of the one found on the Tiago and Tigor, and is tuned to belt out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4000 rpm. The 1.5-litre diesel motor is completely new and has been tuned for 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1500-2750 rpm. Tata Motors has also revealed that both engines will come paired to the 6-speed TA6300 synchromesh with overdrive manual transmission.

We will be also bringing you our first drive review of the all-new Tata Nexon SUV this week along with more information, so keep watching this space.