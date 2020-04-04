DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle

The electric Amby is currently under development and we will see the final version later this year

One of India's premier automotive design houses - DC Design - now known as DC2, is known for some of its breathtaking designs. Time and again, the company has showcased some very exciting concepts, while customised vanity vans and cars continue to remain popular with the elite in India and overseas. Now, DC2 has showcased an all-new concept that brings back the iconic Ambassador in a completely new avatar. And it's not just the design that's changed, this iteration of the Amby is all-electric. The electric Ambassador project hits you with a bag full of nostalgia and we caught up with Dilip Chhabria to understand more about the hot-rod concept and one we hope to see on the roads soon.

The DC Electric Ambasaador is decidedly-retro with the tastefully done styling a mix of old and new

DC has released images of what the electric Ambassador looks like and the new version resembles the icon while keeping things modern. The electric Amby rendering is based on the Hindustan Ambassador. There are several standout elements like that massive chrome grille upfront with the angular LED projector headlamps, while the squared wheel arches bring a nice look to the model. Do notice the curved front fenders that mimic the original design, and the nose-bulge on the bonnet has been retained as well that brings a familiar look from the original.

The squared-off wheel arches are flared at the rear and the roofline curves into the boot for a nice and stout appearance. This Amby isn't trying to be sleek in appearance by any means and the compact proportions do look like something that will be appreciated in the city. At the rear, the squared taillights are all LED, while the strong shoulder-line extends from the front door across the boot-lid. The render also tastefully uses chrome barring the grille, which does look classy. Not to forget, the multi-spoke chrome wheels are every bit ostentatious.

Specifications are under wraps but the Electric Amby is expected to get four electric motors

The Electric Amby is tall and Dilip Chhabria says that this allowed the team to plonk the battery pack in the floor, which makes for a lower centre of gravity without having to compromise on space. The concept version showcased here is a two-door, but be rest assured, the production model will be a four-door like the original.

Mr Chhabria also tells us that the company will be using carbon composite materials in the construction of the electric Amby in order to keep the overall weight light without compromising on the structural integrity of the product. Performance figures are under wraps, for now, but we've been promised 0-100 kmph in about 4 seconds. That's nearly supercar territory for what was once the face of India's elite and powerful.

The Hindustan Ambassador is an icon that represented the elite and powerful of a post-independence India

The new e-Amby also reminds of the hot-rod Amby concept, developed by DC over a decade ago. It was the showstopper at the 2008 Auto Expo and as Mr Chhabria tells us, continues to bring in inquiries for the company.

The Hindustan Ambassador then resides in the hearts of India and its diaspora spread across the globe. And these will be key customers for the brand that are looking at bringing the icon back home, albeit in a more future-ready appearance. The electric Amby will be ready for trials in the next couple of weeks and it's now the lockdown that's kept work held up. Mr Chhabria further reveals that a Swiss company is working on the electric motors, one for each wheel, and the complete project should be ready in the second half of this year.

The DC Ambierod was first showcased in 2008 and is still popular amongst Amby fans

Little is known about the interior of the electric Amby but if you've seen DC's work in the past, you can expect the best in terms of luxury, fit and finish. Expect to see a range of customisation options that were offered with the DC Avanti as well. Interestingly, the electric Amby will take over the Avanti's assembly line that ends production and will be replaced by the TCA sports car showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. DC2 is working on electrifying more of its models going forward. We can't wait to drive this one.

