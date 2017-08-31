Datsun Redi-Go Gifted To Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur

Datsun India recently presented the vice-captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur with a Redi-Go. She was honoured for her gallant knock of 171 runs against Australia in the semi-final match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup earlier in the month. Harmanpreet plays as an all-rounder for the Indian Women's Cricket Team and has also been awarded the Arjuna Award for Cricket this year. Virender Sehwag, former Indian batsman, is one of her biggest inspirations.

(Harmanpreet Kaur is the Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Cricket Team)

Jerome Saigot, vice president, Datsun India said, "Datsun is working hard to help fuel the ambitions of India's young achievers and risers. We are delighted to see women like Harmanpreet make the nation proud. We congratulate Harmanpreet for her outstanding contribution during the ICC Women's Championship Trophy 2017 and we are pleased to present her with the redi-GO for her sporting excellence." Nissan, Datsun's parent company, is also the global sponsor for ICC cricket tournaments as well.

When asked about her Datsun Redi-Go, Harmanpreet Kaur said that the car will make it easier for her to move around when in training and she also intends to take a long drive in the Datsun Redi-Go with her family as well.

