Datsun redi-GO AMT To Be Launched In January 2018

Datsun India has announced that it will be launching the AMT (automated manual transmission) version of its entry-level hatchback, redi-GO, in January. The Datsun redi-GO was launched in India back in June 2016, while the 1.0-litre version of the car went on sale in the country about a year later in July 2017. The redi-GO AMT was obviously on the cards all that was remaining to know was when, and we finally have an answer for that as well. Although the company hasn't announced a launch date yet, we expect the car to be launched towards the second half of the January 2018.

Like we saw with the Renault Kwid, Datsun will also be offering the redi-GO AMT only with the 1.0 version of the car, while the 0.8-litre model will continue to use the existing 5-speed manual gearbox. Powering the car will be the same 999 cc iSAT engine that makes 67 bhp and develops a peak torque of 91 Nm. The automatic version will come mated to a 5-speed AMT unit. Although, we are but curious to see whether Datsun will go with the conventional gear lever or a rotary dial system like the one we get in the Renault Kwid AMT.

On the features front, we do not expect to see any changes and the Datsun redi-GO AMT will continue to come with the existing offering like the LED daytime running lights, all-black cabin, sporty red accents for the seats, silver finish on the AC vents and the horn pad. The Datsun redi-GO 1.0 gets a regular CD player, USB (which does not charge your phone) AUX-In and no Bluetooth. Driver side airbag is offered as optional on the top-end trim.

Datsun offers the 1-litre engine only with the T(O) and S variants, so we expect the AMT unit to be offered with these two variants only. As for pricing with expect to see a premium of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 30,000 depending on the asking price of the variant chosen.

