Datsun redi-GO AMT To Be Launched In January 2018

The Datsun redi-GO AMT will get the same 5-speed unit that currently does duty on the Reanult Kwid AMT. The automatic option will only be offered with the 1-litre engine.

The Datsun redi-GO AMT will come with a 5-speed transmission mated to the 1-litre petrol engine

Highlights

  • The Datsun redi-GO was first launched in June 2016
  • The AMT unit will only be offered with the redi-GO 1.0 model
  • Both in terms of features or engine we expect no change

Datsun India has announced that it will be launching the AMT (automated manual transmission) version of its entry-level hatchback, redi-GO, in January. The Datsun redi-GO was launched in India back in June 2016, while the 1.0-litre version of the car went on sale in the country about a year later in July 2017. The redi-GO AMT was obviously on the cards all that was remaining to know was when, and we finally have an answer for that as well. Although the company hasn't announced a launch date yet, we expect the car to be launched towards the second half of the January 2018.

Also Read: Datsun redi-GO 1.0 Review

Like we saw with the Renault Kwid, Datsun will also be offering the redi-GO AMT only with the 1.0 version of the car, while the 0.8-litre model will continue to use the existing 5-speed manual gearbox. Powering the car will be the same 999 cc iSAT engine that makes 67 bhp and develops a peak torque of 91 Nm. The automatic version will come mated to a 5-speed AMT unit. Although, we are but curious to see whether Datsun will go with the conventional gear lever or a rotary dial system like the one we get in the Renault Kwid AMT.

On the features front, we do not expect to see any changes and the Datsun redi-GO AMT will continue to come with the existing offering like the LED daytime running lights, all-black cabin, sporty red accents for the seats, silver finish on the AC vents and the horn pad. The Datsun redi-GO 1.0 gets a regular CD player, USB (which does not charge your phone) AUX-In and no Bluetooth. Driver side airbag is offered as optional on the top-end trim.

Datsun offers the 1-litre engine only with the T(O) and S variants, so we expect the AMT unit to be offered with these two variants only. As for pricing with expect to see a premium of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 30,000 depending on the asking price of the variant chosen.

