Datsun india has launched the the 2018 redi-GO AMT in the country at an introductory price of ₹ 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries for the new Datsun redi-GO AMT commence from today across India. The redi-GO AMT is about ₹ 22,000 more expensive than the standard version. Datsun says that its new hatchback is the most feature rich AMT model in the segment, with the model competing against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AGS and the Renault Kwid AMT. The Datsun offering comes with two driving modes in a bid to offer easy driving. We recently drove the new redi-GO AMT and came back impressed with what the model had to offer.

Commenting on the launch, Nissan Motor India - Managing Director, Jerome Saigot said, "Datsun redi-GO Smart Drive Auto combines the convenience and flexibility of dual-driving mode with best-in-class ground clearance, cabin space, boot space and head room. In line with our commitment towards our customers, we are launching the new redi-GO Smart Drive Auto at an attractive introductory price and rich features in its segment."

Under the hood, the Datsun redi-GO AMT uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 68 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. The car is offered with Dual-Driving Mode and Rush Hour Mode for improved driving experience. The first mode allows the flexibility of switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill/down-hill and city traffic conditions. Meanwhile, the Rush Hour mode gets the crawling function and will provide a cruising speed of 5-6 kmph, in order to help tackle bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions.

In terms of features, the new Datsun redi-GO AMT offers Bluetooth audio streaming with hands-free calling, which is offered on the T (O) and S variants. The cabin gets all-black interiors along iwth central locking system with remote key. The tall boy design makes for a roomy cabin, while the car also features a best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm. The redi-GO automatic is available in five colour options - Ruby Red, Lime Green, White, Grey and Silver.

