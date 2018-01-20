Datsun redi-GO AMT: All You Need To Know

The Datsun redi-GO AMT is based on the 1.0L version of the car and gets some new features

We've seen Datsun launch the more powerful 1-litre variant of the redi-Go and in fact we've driven it and told you all about it. The Datsun redi-GO with an AMT was on the cards right after that and well, the company is all set to introduce the car soon in India. Although the company hasn't announced a launch date yet, we expect the car to be launched towards the end of the January 2018. The offering might help the company offer more options for the customers. Given the fact that automatics are now the choice that customers turn to, the prospects of the redi-GO AMT receiving its share of success is higher.

Datsun redi-GO is powered by an AMT units which the company has named Smart Auto Drive

Here's All You Need To Know About The redi-GO AMT

The Datsun redi-GO is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Renault Kwid and under the skin, both the cars are essentially the same. Visually, there are no changes made to the redi-GO, not even a badging that differentiates the manual version from the AMT. It is based on the T(O) and S variant of the redi-GO, so you get all the top-end feature like the hexagonal grille with chrome surround, sweptback headlamps with integrated turn lights, LED daytime running light on the bumper, wheel cover, and body coloured bumpers and door handles. The redi-GO AMT will be available only with the 1.0 version of the car, while the 0.8-litre model will continue to use the existing 5-speed manual gearbox. Powering the car will be the same 999 cc iSAT engine that makes 67 bhp and develops a peak torque of 91 Nm. Datsun redi-GO AMT also gets a new music system with Bluetooth function The 5-speed AMT unit is the same as on the Kwid, and hardware has come from Bosch and the software to run it from FEV. The top-spec version comes with optional faux leather upholstery which comes with the redi-GO stitching on the driver and passenger seat. The top-end S trim is still the only one that comes with a driver side airbag, three-point seat belt for front and rear passengers, central locking, and the remote key is available in both variants. The redi-GO AMT now gets an updated audio system now comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to pair your phone with the car enabling hands-free calling and music streaming. The company announced that customers can pre-book the car by making a payment of ₹ 10,000 at any of the Datsun dealerships in the country. Deliveries of the car will begin from January 23, 2018 As for pricing, we expect to see a premium of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 30,000 depending on the variant chosen.

